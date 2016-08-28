A bangin’ party set

On the surface it sounds like an unlikely alliance: alternative rock band 5 Miles to Midnight's founder and drummer Rhys Thompson teaming up with jazz percussionist Modupe Onilu of Dayo Bejide Organic Music Movement. But when the two got together for a boat party stunt a few years ago, who knew it would blossom into an international phenomenon?

The pair, performing under the moniker the BoomboomRoom, is hitting Labor Day in Brooklyn—hard. They will be playing at a variety of events until September 6. The tour follows their incursion into Barbados’ Crop Over celebrations earlier this year; they also played with the band The Lost Tribe for T&T Carnival 2016.

“The BoomboomRoom’s mission is to bring vibes to any event using the power of music and percussion," said Thompson in an email.

“People often refer to us as a riddim section. We call ourselves a ‘percussion party band’. We play along with the music, enhancing it, giving it a live feel. We seldom play alone (without music).”

He added, “We have just upgraded our gear and we included some electronic percussive instruments. Our goal is to be the most sought after band in this Caribbean music industry.”

They plan on recording when they return from this NY tour. —LAA

More info: Instagram @BoomBoomRoomtt