Samba show to reveal soul of Brazil

UWI, St Augustine, will join with the Brazilian Embassy in hosting the concert A Alma Brasileira—The Brazilian Soul on September 7.

The concert is being organised by the Portuguese and Brazilian Studies Section, Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics at UWI, St Augustine, in conjunction with the Department of Creative and Festival Arts, and under the auspices of the Embassy of Brazil.

A Alma Brasileira will commemorate Brazil’s independence and 100 years of samba.

Performers including Candice Alcantara, Devon Seale, Gerelle Forbes, Heather Mac Intosh and Marlon de Bique will interpret samba classics with a live band led by musical director Anthony Woodroffe Jr. They will be joined by Tamba Gwindi, percussionist, and Marcus Santos on the pandeiro from Bahia, Brazil.

Wilson & Co Dance Troupe will dance, and there will be capoeira performances by Volta Miúda and Acanne.

The event is a fund-raiser.

“The funds provided by this event will be used for funding academic and co-curricular activities for students in the section and for our Secondary Schools Outreach programme over the next academic year,” Dr Jo-Anne Ferreira, senior lecturer in linguistics and co-ordinator of the undergraduate Portuguese and Brazilian studies programme said in a press release from the university.

“The minor in Brazilian studies programme is fairly young, only three years old, within the older Portuguese Language programme dating to 1987. The section is a small team, with only one full-time instructor post, trying earnestly to increase awareness of the relevance of Brazilian culture and the Portuguese language nationally and in the region.”

Santos, the Brazilian musical guest, is a percussionist who specialises in playing the pandiero, a small, flat, handheld drum. He will give a workshop on September 3 in St Augustine and on September 4 in San Fernando. Registration is required for the workshops.

The concert A Alma Brasileira starts at 6.30 pm and takes place at the Central Bank Auditorium, St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain.

More info

WhatsApp: 383-9592, 299-8543 or 384-7205; or visit the A Alma Brasileira Facebook Event Page.