Noise and Toys next week

It’s that time of the year again. The annual jointpop concert, Noise and Toys, will he held on December 8, at Shakers on the Avenue.

For the past 12 years, local rock’n’roll band jointpop has hosted and performed at this toy collection concert.

The show also doubles as the jointpop Christmas office party and it’s always well attended and a fun-filled night, the band said in a press release.

This will be the last jointpop gig of 2016. In August this year the band did its fourth successful UK tour. It included gigs at the Belladrum Festival and the Mugstock Festival in Scotland.

They also attended and performed at the XpoNorth Music conference and showcase festival in Inverness, Scotland in April.

In March, London-based indie label Flicknife Records released a four-song EP by jointpop, This is Radio TNT.

The Noise and Toys concert costs $60 entry, plus a gift-wrapped toy with a label or note with the information of gender and the age group of the child. All the toys are collected on the night and then distributed to various unprivileged children’s homes across the country. No toy guns please.

Doors at the venue open at 8 pm and the live concert starts at 10 pm.

More info: Visit the various jointpop social media pages.