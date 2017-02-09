Indulge your Appetite at Rizzoni's

Indulge your appetite with love at Rizzoni's this Valentine's Day with newly added Rizzoni's signature dishes crafted from generations of secret recipes and techniques, such as our Ravioli Fritti and Salmon Carpaccio and our new brick oven pizzas including Chicken Tikka Masala, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Shrimp Scampi, Pear Prosciutto and Gorgonzola Pizza and so much more.

Of course, we've also added new additions to our classic pastas, seafood and meat dishes that we all enjoy. With our recently opened location now at MovieTowne C3 Centre, San Fernando, we're sharing the love of Italy just in time for this romantic day.

Guests in Port of Spain also have the luxury of ordering via our ToGo app; just Pay, Pick-Up and Enjoy!

Keeping the traditions of the Rizzo and Pisoni families with their Italian heritage (and our appreciation for them allowing us into their lives), we're so very proud to grow Rizzoni's Ristorante Italiano!

So, this Valentine's Day, come and enjoy our delicious signature heart shaped pizzas* and cheesecakes while sipping on our Valentine's Day cocktails and our 2 for 1 promotion on pre-selected sparkling wines with live entertainment. The first 100 women will be treated to roses and a gift courtesy L'OrÃ©al.

*Pizzas coming soon to C3 location.

Rizzoni's Level 1, MovieTowne, POS, 627-RIZZ (7499)

Rizzoni's C3 Centre, San Fernando: 657-RIZZ (7499)