Stay, Dine and Rejuvenate at Cara Suites Hotel

In terms of getting to us, we couldn't be easier to find. Cara Suites Hotel is only 15 minutes away from San Fernando and approximately ten minutes from Point Lisas.

Each of our well-appointed air-conditioned guest rooms are well equipped with modern conveniences that include a safe, high definition television, microwave and complimentary internet access. Complimentary buffet breakfast is also included.

With spectacular views over the Gulf of Paria and personalized service, Cara Suites is an ideal location for conferences, meetings, cocktail receptions, weddings and other special events. Our multi-purpose ballroom and meeting rooms can accommodate over 400 persons and free parking is provided.

Other guest facilities includes the Metropolitan Restaurant, a relaxed casual style restaurant opened daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Bay Bar (a sunken bar open daily from 11 am), fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

Cara Suites Hotel & Conference Centre… a Caribbean tradition in the making!