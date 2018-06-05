Juncture in art at Art Society

The T&T Art Society will on Monday, June 11 host the opening of Juncture, an exhibition featuring the works of artists Donna Tull and Tremayne Frauenfelder, at its headquarters, corner of Jamaica Boulevard and St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, from 6 pm to 9 pm. The exhibition runs until June 14, 10 am - 5 pm daily.

Juncture brings together two unique creatives, each presenting distinct genres of art exploring a collective of themes. Visitors will enjoy hung one and two-dimensional pieces and well as 3D and even 4D pieces.

Donna Tull, an Editorial Art Director at Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, worked at the Trinidad Guardian Newspapers for several years where she won a Media Association of T&T Award for Layout and Design.

Over her years in the advertising industry, Tull won several prestigious ADDY awards, locally and Caribbean wide for her work. She holds a BA Hons Degree in Graphic Design from the London College of Communication, and has also earned a Masters Degree in Graphic Design.

Tull was born in 1973 in Port-of-Spain and was exposed to art from an early age as her mother, Leonora, an artist, was always drawing or painting murals in her bed room or in other parts of the house.

It wasn’t long before she herself started drawing and sketching with her mother as mentor.

While in high school, Tull excelled in art and won several competitions including being awarded the Best Artist Secondary award at the San Fernando Arts Council (Sanfest); winner of the National Commercial Bank Logo track and field competition; and, subject award for Art and Craft at the El Dorado Senior Comprehensive School (now El Dorado East Secondary School). Upon leaving high school, Tull attended the John S Donaldson Technical Institute where she did a Printing Technician Diploma (1991-1994).

Upon graduation, she started working at the Trinidad Guardian where she was employed for seven years. During her time there Tull was a news reporter, a sports column writer and later sub-editor and designer of the Sunshine Children’s Magazine and the U Women’s Magazine for which she won a Media Association Award for Page Layout and Design.

In early 2000, Tull left publishing for the advertising sector and became a graphic designer at Hernadez FCB (now defunct).

After two years she then went on to work at Ample advertising.

A year and a half later, she left Ample to pursue a BA Hons Degree in Graphic Design at the London College of Communication in the UK for three years (2002 - 2005).

Having completed her degree, Tull returned home and took on employment at the Lonsdale Saatchi and Saatchi Advertising as an Editorial Art Director where she continues to work today and has acquired several local and Caribbean Addys for the company including the “Best In Show” for Design.

Tull was also a part-time lecturer for five years at the SBCS campus at Trincity where she lectured in Graphic Design and two years ago, she earned her Masters Degree in Graphic Design from the University of Hertfordshire, London. (2013 - 2015)

Tull has never given up her passion for drawing and illustrating and has always expressed an interest in exhibiting her work one day. In her upcoming exhibition, some of her work and interests was informed by her research and findings during her studies on her MA.

Her experience in both the publishing and advertising field has also influenced her work.

Landon Tremayne Frauenfelder was born to a family of creatives so it didn’t take long before he discovered his own ability.

His fascination was with miniature houses. From a young age, he started building them by using simple materials. This started a love affair with houses built during the colonial era. As an adult, his work in miniatures places focus on bringing to life, the memory of these charming houses