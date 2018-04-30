Soca Princesses win CFU Cup

T&T's Soca Princesses pulled off a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Guyana in the final game of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women's Challenge Series at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.

The Guyanese who drew their first two matches against Grenada 0-0, and Suriname 2-2, sought to solidify its defence in the opening moments, but it worked until Aaliyah Prince weaved her way past two defenders from on top of the area and the ball rolled invitingly for Shenieka Paul to fire past goalkeeper Aneesa O'Brien in the 12th minute.

T&T, playing its best game of the tournament, kept ball possession for long periods, but struggled to get past a defence made steady by an increase in numbers. Coach Jamaal Shabazz decision to push defender Liana Hinds and Karyn Forbes into more attacking positions did create the chances, which saw Shanelle Arjoon twice striking the crossbar and Forbes' long-range attempt also crashing off the bar earlier.

Later Arjoon, exchanging passes with Prince in a neat build-up ended with Arjoon shooting wide of the post before the half-time interval which the host took a slim 1-0 advantage into the dressing room.

After the break, the Guyanese got the equalizer when Naomi Guerra handled the ball in the area from Jinelle Cato's pass in the 63rd minute and Mariam El Masri beat goalkeeper Nicolette Craig with the spot-kick.

But T&T regained the lead and control of the contest when Cato stormed down the right flank and her shot slipped through the grasp of O'Brien in the 75th minute and Forbes was on spot to fire into an empty net.

Moments later, Prince missed out on a golden opportunity to push her team further ahead when Kedie Johnson pick her out with a left side cross, but the pint-size striker failed to convert.

Guyana problems deepened when the team was reduced to 10 players after El Masri was sent off for her second bookable offence in the 85th minute.

The host wasted no time and capitalised on its strength in numbers when Cato long-range shot from the right side again went through the hands of the goalkeeper and into the goal for a comfortable 3-1 win in the end.

T&T was later adjudged winner of the tournament after winning all three matches which included (Suriname 7-0; Grenada 8-1), while Suriname finished second, Guyana third and Grenada fourth.

In the first match of the night's double-header programme, Suriname got the better of Grenada in a high-scoring affair that ended 6-5.

T&T's Forbes and Arjoon finished as joint top-scores with four goals each.

T&T TEAM v GUYANA

Jenelle Cunningham, Jinelle Cato, Patrice Superville, Tash St Louis, Shenelle Arjoon, Shenieka Paul. Karyn Forbes, Liana Hinds, Naomi Guerra, Aaliyah Prince, Nicolette Craig.