Cuffie hospitalised

Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie is currently warded at the St Clair Medical Centre in Port-of-Spain following what has been described as a "medical episode" at his home early this morning.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed that Cuffie is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed illness but said his doctors are pleased with his progress.

Reports are that Cuffie, a former journalist, fell ill at his home at around 1.30 am Wednesday and was ruahed to the hospital. He was treated at the Intensive Care Unit and sources said his condition had stabilised.

"His family appreciates the outpouring of prayers and well wishes and thanks everyone for their support as he takes the time to heal," the OPM said.

"We pray for a speedy and full recovery and will provide information as appropriate."