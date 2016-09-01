54 years: How do you feel?

IAN NARINE

Yesterday, T&T marked 54 years as an independent nation. How do you feel?

The question comes from a calypso of 29 years ago; it is just as relevant today. Independence Day passed with the usual celebration but the times we face are not business as usual.

Are we celebrating the fact that we are 54 years old or are we celebrating what we have accomplished in 54 years?

Two very different questions and the answers are significant. Being 54 years old is a function of time, our accomplishments over 54 years are a function of what we have done with that time.

We debate which of our leaders should be credited for selective successes but do we also lament their individual and collective failures with the same alacrity?

We have made choices during these 54 years and these are responsible for where we are today.

In the midst of the celebration it is important to place our status in context in order to form a platform for the next 54 years and beyond.

T&T has much to be proud about so how do we add to this base? How do we foster the sense of national pride that we often see from Jamaica, despite their economic difficulties, but which is sometimes lacking here? How can we replicate the social framework of resource-scarce Barbados without living off our abundant energy resources?

We share our independence day with another country: Singapore. They gained independence from the UK on August 31 one year after us. In terms of land mass T&T is about seven times the size of Singapore and possesses infinitely more natural resources.

Over our 54 years, many a government minister has returned from a visit to Singapore anxious to replicate the success of that country yet, the one thing that Singapore does not suffer from is a lack of governance.

Oil wealth

When we compare ourselves to oil rich nations we are closer to the side of Venezuela than to Norway. As with most third-world oil producing nations, we subsidise our fuel and also try to provide social services on top of this hefty subsidy. The challenges of that model is apparent today. The extreme dislocation that it causes can be seen across the Gulf of Paria.

In Norway, the model is very different. Their citizens pay the full cost of fuel and then some. In general, taxes and the cost of living are high. Yet the revenues from Norway’s oil and gas go into a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SFW) and towards social services and benefits for its citizens.

Prior to the fall off in oil prices, the Norway Fund was on course to reach US$1 trillion by 2019. For the record, Norway has four million people.

So where have our oil and gas windfall gone and what do we have to show for it?

Maybe our leaders can tell us because we were not even able to reach US$6 billion in our Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) for 1.3 million people and have started to access the fund.

The children

In Norway, unemployment benefits entitles you to a percentage of your previous wage and after a year you are cut off except for reasons like injury. In other words, there is an incentive to find a job in the first place and not only keep it but strive for better employment. That means no URP gangs, no gang leaders and no gang wars for contracts. It also means that there is a nexus between the spend on tertiary education and personal ambition as the more you earn the higher your potential unemployment benefit.

Most of Europe is facing an ageing population. T&T is in the same situation. In Norway, they address the issue in part by offering a baby grant and this also goes towards care of the child. It is paid out of the national insurance fund.

The combination of proper funding for child care and limited unemployment benefits is a different approach to our Unemployment Relief Programme and our CEPEP programmes which at inception were designed to assist single mothers. The Norway programme does not seem to have room for “ghost gangs”.

Education in Norway is also free up to tertiary level. Singapore also offers child care benefits and the risk of systemic abuse is dealt with by reducing the benefits for parents with more than two children.

Wealth creation

Norway owns a two-thirds share in their state oil company Statoil. The profits from this company go into their SFW. Can you imagine state enterprises in T&T being run in order to make a profit as opposed to being an instrument of government policy?

For close to a decade now I have advocated putting state companies into our HSF so they are run for profit where boards are appointed by the HSF as opposed to being political appointees.

The idea has never caught on, yet this is what is done in Norway with the profits of state companies (the local equivalents of Petrotrin, National Gas Company, National Petroleum, First Citizens etc) contributing to the growth of the HSF for future generations as opposed to the government of the day extracting dividends to fund budget deficits and election campaigns. Such a move will totally change the dynamic between government, management, workers, unions and the public at large. A change, I argue, that will be for what is better.

A portion of Norway’s SWF is invested in their stock market contributing to its development. It means that the fund can become a “market marker” providing liquidity and depth thus engineering investor confidence and with it investment returns. Further, the flow of equity capital augers well for entrepreneurship as state support is not at the level of handing out contracts but rather comes as equity to companies with sustainable and transparent business models.

Resource utilisation

Switching to Singapore, how did a country a fraction of the size of T&T with geographic location as its only “resource” create a SWF close to one hundred times that of T&T’s? This should be a question that every local politician should be made to answer in order to enter politics.

There have been many attempts to replicate Singapore’s development road map but the reality is that most of what is discussed here in T&T is just a superficial attempt to replicate what is expedient and ignores the basic building blocks needed to give substance.

The competitive advantage of Singapore is in its world class “logistics management” capabilities. They have the largest and from all accounts the most efficient container port in the world and their best in class airport is the hub of South East Asia. Now wander over to our ports in Port of Spain and Point Lisas and recall our airport scandals that spanned two different administrations.

Add to that our approach to the national airline and appreciate that T&T mostly pays lip service to national development.

Singapore is so resource scarce that the Asian staple of rice does not grow on the island and it has insufficient water reserves for its population. T&T has natural resources in abundance and shares similar geographical and time-zone advantages as Singapore relative to this part of the world.

We have no immigration policy of any note that proactively seeks to attract any resemblance of a wealthy, upwardly mobile, educated demographic to our shores. Instead we grapple with a “brain drain” that sees some of our brightest minds leave for a foreign lands.

I can sum up our approach by comparing the approach of Singapore and Malaysia to developing impoverished areas. In Malaysia, redevelopment resulted in going into impoverished areas and applying a coat of paint, a new roof and some palm trees. In Singapore, they were completely rebuilt from scratch.

Then I took a drive along the Beetham Highway and I saw the equivalent of Malaysia’s “China Town” here in T&T.

Despite all the resources at our disposal, we are nowhere close to Singapore. We are nowhere close to being a developed country. How do you feel?

Ian Narine can be contacted at ian.narine@gmail.com