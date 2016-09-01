Celebrating 54 years of independence

T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Yesterday, August 31, 2016, marked the 54th anniversary of T&T’s independence. Almost everywhere on our twin-island, corporate and government buildings and prominent outdoor sites were emblazoned with buntings representing our national colours: red, white and black.

As is customary around this time, the charged atmosphere is almost palpable and sustains until the actual day of celebration. Citizens line the streets of the capital to witness with pride, the pomp and circumstance of the Independence Day Parade, led by the various arms of the Defence Force and national security agencies.

Later in the evening—in keeping with annual practice—we bestow the nation’s highest honours on the women and men who served this country with sincerity. Heroes in their own right, they achieved excellence in their respective fields of endeavour.

Finally, the celebrations culminate with a spectacular fireworks display that never fails to delight the spirits of the young and old alike.

We at the T&T Chamber feel a deep sense of patriotic pride in our people and in our nationhood. By any standard, we are a small nation of some 1.3 million people. Yet, we have gifted the world with greatness through our talent, inventions, skill and resources; both human and natural.

In sport, culture, academia, business, entertainment, energy and much more, ordinary citizens have inspired many through extraordinary effort.

Driven by their vision and fortitude, our founding leaders sought to prioritise the welfare of our people, by providing opportunities through education. They successfully broadened our economic base by developing new energy-based industries that resulted in a secure future for all citizens.

On many occasions, T&T was able to lend support to our Caribbean counterparts, many of whom would attest to our generosity in their hour of need.

In many ways we are, indeed, a model nation. Having freed ourselves from our colonial past, we gained independence without the characteristic blood and violence that still plagues other jurisdictions today. However, we were not spared the dark days of social unrest and upheaval that tested the mettle of our people and our leadership both founding and contemporary.

In the end, the resilience of our people won out. Our society subsequently underwent sweeping social changes, and the days ahead were filled with promise and a new consciousness.

Or so it seemed.

Fifty-four years have come and gone, and the question remains as relevant today—as when calypso stalwart Lord Funny asked in song several years ago—how do we feel?

Do we feel that our policies and programmes are in alignment with the needs of the more vulnerable in our midst?

Do we feel that despite differences and diversity, everyone who lives and works here has an absolute right to participate and be included?

Do we feel that we have cured that apparent national malaise that cripples implementable action, reducing laudable plans to mere “talk shops”?

And what about our safety and security?

Do we feel that we have actively pursued holistic, creative and strategic ways to reduce crime and criminal activity?

Are we doing a full day’s work for a full day’s pay?

As business owners, do we treat our employees fairly and with a measure of dignity?

Are we protecting and preserving our environment? Or is it that we are part of the problem and not the solution?

As we bask in the warm glow of our anniversary, the T&T Chamber celebrates the remarkable strides we have made as a nation. If we intend to make measurable progress, however, there is still much room for improvement in our attitudes and our efforts.

With this in mind, let us continue to challenge ourselves to do the right thing, secure in the belief that by working individually and collectively, we can accomplish growth, development and prosperity for our beloved country.

Happy Independence, T&T!