Hotel operations boost Sagicor X Fund

The Sagicor Real Estate X Fund Ltd (X Fund) is registered in St Lucia as an international business company and is 52.1 per cent owned by the Sagicor Pooled Pension Investment Funds. Inclusive of these funds, ten shareholders own 90.4 per cent of its issued share capital.

The fund’s increased investment in the hotel sector, which generates a significant amount of foreign exchange, continues to provide a growing share of its profits.

We will now review the X Fund’s performance for the half-year ended June 2016.

Changes in financial position

Total assets grew by 19 per cent to J$40.28 billion from J$33.86 billion as at December 2015.

Long-term assets rose from J$30.2 billion to J$36 billion or by 19.1 per cent. Mostly, this reflected the fund’s increased investment in the Sigma Real Estate Portfolio, which climbed to J$15.6 billion from J$10.6 billion; its stake in that portfolio increased from 43 per cent to 50 per cent.

The Sigma portfolio primarily consists of real estate investments. It owns three hotel properties operating under the Jewel Resorts brand as well as properties in the retail shopping, industrial and warehousing spaces. In addition, it holds prime parcels of land, which is carded for development.

Property, plant and equipment closed at J$20.2 billion from last December’s J$19.4 billion. The December value would have already included the investment in the USA property, Hilton DoubleTree.

Financial investments advanced to J$219 million from J$106 million. Meanwhile, current assets increased from J$3.63 billion to J$4.27 billion.

The largest component, cash and cash equivalents, was little changed at J$2.4 billion as at June 2016 and as at December 2015. Included in this figure is restricted cash of J$1.87 billion, which is earmarked for the renovation of the Hilton DoubleTree.

Receivables, which are mainly concentrated under the hotel segment, climbed to J$917 million from J$699 million or by 31.3 per cent.

Total liabilities rose by 29.4 per cent to J$23.56 billion from J$18.21 billion with the long-term portion advancing while the current portion declined.

Total debt increased by J$4.57 billion, moving from J$17.07 billion to J$21.65 billion. This change mainly reflected net new debt of J$3.77 billion, which was mostly used to fund the purchase of additional Sigma units.

The debt profile moved favourably as the long-term portion increased to J$21.3 billion from J$11.6 billion while the current portion declined from J$5.4 billion to J$0.3 billion.

Similar to the movement in receivables, the payables component advanced from J$954 million to J$1.45 billion. Finally, deferred income taxes increased to J$425.5 million from J$186.6 million.

Equity gains

Total equity increased from J$15.65 billion to J16.72 billion. Share capital was unchanged from last December at J$12.64 billion.

The currency translation reserve increased by J$259.3 million from J$82.7 million to J$342 million. This reflected the re-translation of its foreign operations; for the first six months of 2016, the Jamaican dollar declined by 5 per cent relative to the US dollar. This devaluation compares with only 1.99 per cent for the first half of 2015.

Retained earnings rose from J$2.92 billion to J$3.73 billion; this improvement reflected the J$1.12 billion in net profit for the current period and was reduced by J$314 million in dividends declared but not yet disbursed.

Resulting from a rights issue last September, the number of issued shares increased from 1.495 billion to 2.243 billion. Now, with 2,243,005,125 shares outstanding, each share had a book value of J$7.45 (December 2015: J$6.98).

Income and profits

Total revenues for the half-year rose from J$2.8 billion to J$5.7 billion reflecting an increase of almost 102 per cent.

The largest gain was recorded under the hotel sector where revenues advanced to J$4.94 billion from the half-year 2015 level of J$2.35 billion. This improvement reflected the acquisition in September 2015 of the DoubleTree Hilton in Florida, which contributed J$2.14 billion (2015: nil). In addition, the Hilton Rose Hall property in Jamaica saw revenues climb to J$2.81 billion from J$2.35 billion.

Net capital gain on financial assets and liabilities advanced from J$467 million to J$728.4 million. This reflected its higher stake in the Sigma Funds accompanied by improvements in that fund’s operations.

Interest income rose strongly to J$27.8 million from J$8.7 million.

Not surprisingly, total expenses climbed to J$4.3 billion from J$1.96 billion. This was mainly attributable to the increase in hotel expenses, which advanced from J$1.5 billion to J$3.4 billion, which is in line with the doubling of its properties.

Consistent with its larger fixed assets base, depreciation charges registered at J$236 million from last half-year’s J$92.6 million. In line with its higher debt load, interest and other financing costs climbed to J$616 million from J$323 million.

Other operating expenses declined to J$14 million from J$26.6 million.

These changes saw pre-tax profit swell to J$1.4 billion from J$862.5 million. In the current period, the effective tax rate rose to 19.5 per cent from 16.5 per cent. Consequently, the net profit registered at J$J$1.12 billion; this was 56 per cent greater than the J$720.4 million recorded for the 2015 half-year.

These results translated into 2016 diluted EPS of J$0.50 compared with J$0.46 for 2015. In June 2015, the weighted average number of shares was 1.558 billion; hence, the divisor is lower.

Segment performance

The revenue increase in the hotel segment reflected the acquisition of the 742-room Double Tree Hilton in Miami, which contributed J$596 million to the net 2016 result. Part of this contribution would have reflected the exchange gain resulting from the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar against the US dollar. This segment experienced revenue expansion of more than 100 per cent, which was accompanied by a 68 per cent profit improvement.

Within the Sigma real estate portfolio, the hotels sector, mainly three Jewel Resort hotels, accounted for J$3.97 billion in revenues and contributed J$921 million to net income. Non-hotel properties generated J$252 million in revenues and delivered J$176 million in net income. The “other” sector delivered revenues of J$1.5 billion, of which J$1.129 billion was unrealised property revaluation gains; net income from this source came in at J$1.2 billion.

Geographically, the USA now accounts for 37.5 per cent of revenues (J$2.14 billion) while its Jamaican operations comprise 62.5 per cent or J$3.56 billion. In terms of the location of its assets, the USA represents 31.7 per cent or J$12.3 billion out of its J$40.3 billion in total assets.

Share price and dividends

Following the rights issue last August, when new shares were offered at J$6.95, the share price closed at J$11.00 on December 31, 2015. By February 9, 2016, the price had appreciated to J$12.00 when 43,900 shares crossed the floor. About five weeks later, on March 15, 2016, the price had fallen to J$10.00. Last week, the price closed at J$10.15.

On July 27, 2016, an interim dividend of J$0.14 was paid. This compares with a dividend of J$0.16 paid in June 2015, just prior to the announcement of the rights issue; that dividend was the final for that year.

Relating the 2016 dividend of J$0.14 to the closing price of J$10, we derive a yield of 1.4 per cent. In relation to the August 2015 rights issue price of J$6.95, the yield is 2.01 per cent. Any further dividend declared for the current year would improve both yields.

Future directions

Directly, via the two Hilton properties and indirectly, through the three Jewel Resort properties held in the Sigma fund, the fund is hugely exposed to the hotel and tourism sector.

Tourist arrivals in Jamaica grew from 924,810 to 940,992 or by 1.7 per cent in the January to May period. USA, Europe and Canada were the primary sources of visitors to the island. The USA market grew by 4.9 per cent while the European market expanded by 7.1 per cent; only the Canadian market exhibited a decline of 10.1 per cent. In the latter’s case, there is some evidence that a resurgence may have started in May 2016.

Its Hilton DoubleTree hotel in the USA is primarily a convention hotel. It provides a useful source of foreign exchange and is a hedge against any devaluation of the Jamaican currency.

A 56.3 per cent increase in housing starts helped boost the construction sector by 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2016. According to the Planning Institute of Jamaica, growth in this sector is projected at 1.5 per cent for the 2016/17 period. Developments in housing and business process outsourcing (BPO) should help the commercial operations of the Sigma funds.

Next week, we review the half-year results of Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd, which own 21.11 per cent of the X Fund.