Will T&T’s ticking pension timebomb explode in 2017?

Eight years ago, in delivering the 2009 budget presentation, the former Minister of Finance Karen Tesheira said: “The Government’s liability in respect of the current pension arrangements had previously been determined to be between $21 billion and $30 billion as at January 1, 2007.

“We believe therefore that it has become necessary to address this situation expeditiously in a manner that is both beneficial and sustainable.

“We plan to complete our consultations before the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2009 with a view to implementation by 2010.”

Consider the importance of those sentences.

Eight years ago, on September 22, 2008, the minister of finance told Parliament in the budget speech that the government’s pension liability to its monthly paid officers—which includes public servants, teachers and judges—could be as high as $30 billion.

Obviously aware of the urgency of treating with the matter of pension liabilities that were then and are now clearly unsustainable at $30 billion, Mrs Tesheira proposed to complete the consultations with T&T’s public sector trade unions by the end of December 2008 and implement the proposed changes within one year.

It is bad enough that Mrs Tesheira did not get around to completing the consultations, but it is worse that successive ministers of finance—and that would be Dookeran, Howai and Imbert—have refused to address the issue of the steady increase in public sector pension liabilities.

What was a headache of as much as $30 billion in 2008 could be a much larger timebomb waiting to disrupt T&T’s fiscal arrangements, which are expected to be much less favourable in the 2017 fiscal year than they were in 2008.

There are several things to note about T&T’s pension arrangements for public sector monthly paid employees:

• Those workers are paid according to a defined benefit pension system, to which they are not required to contribute;

• Public sector pensions, like debt service payments, are a charge on T&T’s consolidated fund, which means those payments are guaranteed;

• According to a 2011 World Bank study, public servants and teachers receive two per cent of their final salary for every year worked, capped at 66.6 per cent of their final pensionable salary, with a compulsory retirement at 60.

• Police, fire, prisons and defence force officers receive 2.5 per cent of their final salary for every year worked, capped at either 66.6 per cent or 85 per cent of final pensionable salary.

• Public sector pensions are payable for life, with no survivor benefit and no inflation protection;

Now, the fact that public employees are paid a non-contributory pension by the government, based on a percentage of their final salary means that every time their salaries increase, their pensions increase and the charge on the consolidated fund becomes more onerous.

In the period since Mrs Tesheira reported on the government’s pension liability of up to $30 billion as at January 1, 2007, public employees received a salary increase in 2015, that in most cases was for the period January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2013.

Circular #3 signed by formed Minister of Finance Larry Howai on April 15, 2015, discloses that the cost of living allowance (COLA), that public employees are entitled to, was consolidated with their basic adjusted salaries and increased every year of the three-year collective agreement period.

This means, according to the circular, that a public servant at grade 61 would have earned $12,177 a month in 2010, but as a result of the 14 per cent wage increase and the consolidated of COLA, that employee would have received $14,685 a month in 2015.

That’s a 20.6 per cent increase in the public employees compensation, between 2010 and 2015.

These increases are important because a public employee who retired in 2010 with a final salary of $12,177 after 33.3 years of service would be entitled to a pension of $8,109 for the rest of her life.

But if that public employee had gone on retirement in the latter half of 2015—after the signing of the collective agreement—with a final salary of $14,685 after 33.3 years of service, she would be entitled to a pension of $9,780 for life.

This pension entitlement in 2015, to which she never contributed a cent, would 20.6 per cent higher than the pension entitlement of some who retired in 2010.

There is no doubt that the decision by the previous People’s Partnership administration to grant a 14 per cent wage hike to all public employees has added significantly to the line item for pensions and gratuities for the 2016 fiscal year.

In the budget document accompanying the 2016 budget on recurrent expenditure, the government proposed to spend $3.11 billion, an increase of 37.3 per cent over the $2.26 billion spent in 2014. Of the $3.11 billion to be spent on pensions and gratuities in 2016, $1.99 billion was set aside for public officers alone—a 39 per cent increase over the sum of $1.47 billion allocated for 2014.

And there is no doubt that the actual amount paid in pensions and gratuities in 2016 was much higher than $3.11 billion as the allocated only accounts for assisted secondary school teachers and there is no line item for the regional health authorities.

Monies spent on pensions and gratuities in 2016 were estimated to account for about 4.94 per cent of the government’s total recurrent expenditure in the 2016 fiscal year, which was an increase from 3.7 per cent in 2014.

While Mrs Tesheira made some useful positive proposals for change eight years ago—such as facilitating pension portability and allowing pension benefits to vest after two years rather than five—I believe the purpose of the pension reform proposal in 2008 was to make the government’s pension liability less onerous.

She put forward three proposals to achieve this aim:

1. The benefits under the pension arrangement would be determined based on the average of earnings over a three-year period rather than the final year’s earnings;

2. The factor used to calculate the amount of the lump sum that retirees receive if they choose to commute 25 per cent of their pension would be determined on actuarially appropriate factors rather than a fixed factor;

3. Government considered the introduction of employee contributions for members of the public service at four per cent on average.

She also proposed that the government would increase the salary of public service employees by the amount of any new or increased contribution requirements, which one assumes would be four per cent.

In effect, it seems to me, the former minister of finance wanted to end the entitlement of public employees to a defined benefit pension arrangement and introduce a defined contribution pension for public employees.

The question is whether defined benefit pensions for public employees is a sustainable concept for the government when the private sector in T&T long ago made the switch to defined contribution pensions.

Why is the implementation of crucial reforms almost impossible to achieve in this country?

Last week, in this space and under the headline “Will Mr Imbert tax T&T’s casinos?” the issue of the failure of three governments and five ministers of finance since 2007 to regulate and tax casinos was raised.

Given the length of time that this issue of taxing casinos has remained unresolved—and the fact that at least three ministers of finance have made announcements in budget speeches about the need to tax casinos—it could be that T&T has a systemic problem that is preventing the government from addressing difficult and complex issues such as raising revenue from casinos and shifting away from the financially burdensome pension arrangements.