‘New partner needed for Petrotrin’

The Government may have to find a strategic partner for Trinmar according to Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre.

In an interview on Tuesday with the Business Guardian, the Energy Minister lamented that wholly state-owned Petrotrin should be producing “a lot more oil”, particularly from its Trinmar operations. She said in the case of Trinmar a partner may have to be found.

“Trinmar’s problem is the poor infrastructure. The company can produce a lot more oil but it does not have the pipes to bring the oil out of the fields. That will require a major investment and, in that case, it may be necessary to find a strategic partner for Trinmar’s asset.”

The minister’s suggestion is not new and, in fact, the government of the late Prime Minister Patrick Manning once tried to get a partner for Petrotrin’s Trinmar’s operations, but that was resisted by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) which represents workers at Petrotrin.

The minister’s comments follow Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s 2017 budget presentation last Friday, in which he indicated the need for the management to Petrotrin, the OWTU and the Government to come together to find solutions for the company’s challenges.

Imbert told the Parliament: “It is the Government’s intention to enter into discussions early in 2017 with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, and the company, to see how best we can work together to resolve Petrotrin’s issues.

“In addition, Petrotrin’s existing oil reserves, held by Trinmar, represent the best available option in the short term to increasing much needed national oil production, and boosting Petrotrin’s income, which is another pressing matter that we intend to discuss with the union and the company early in 2017.

“If we are to survive the current economic difficulties, we must reverse the decline in national oil production, and Petrotrin’s oilfields, onshore and offshore, are our best chance to do so.”

The Business Guardian asked the Energy Minister if there was any interest in the Trinmar assets from large companies with deep pockets.

She said: “Definitely.” Minister Olivierre denied that with the environmental concerns surrounding Trinmar’s poor infrastructure it was unlikely that any large multinational would be interested in risking its reputation in acquiring such an asset. She said there were multinationals that were prepared to partner with Petrotrin in operating the asset.

Olivierre told the Business Guardian that apart from the proven reserves in Trinmar, there was a significant potential for the discovery of additional reserves, pointing to the El Furrial trend in which huge amounts of oil has been discovered in Venezuela and Guyana and which is believed to extend to Trinmar’s acreage.

“There is a lot of potential to find additional reserves in Trinmar but it will mean drilling more exploration wells and going to deeper depths than we have done before,” the Energy Minister said.

The Finance Minister has told the Parliament that the sharp fall in oil prices since late 2014 had a devastating impact on Petrotrin’s finances. He added this had forced a sharp cutback in its drilling programme, drastically reduced maintenance expenditure for the company’s aging assets and created serious cash flow and debt servicing problems.

“The stark reality is that a whole range of far-reaching measures is needed to guarantee Petrotrin’s very survival. International rating agencies have downgraded Petrotrin’s debt and have given warning of further downgrades unless major structural changes are immediately effected.

“In this regard, Petrotrin faces the critical need to reduce operating expenditure by $500 million over the next four years, or increase the profitability of the company commensurately. This will require a reduction in discretionary spending, as well as a review of the organisational structure, improved efficiency, and stringent control of operating costs.

“These adjustments are absolutely necessary since a robust restructuring programme will be a pre-condition for the re-scheduling of Petrotrin’s overwhelming debt burden, which includes amortisation payments of close to US$400 million in 2017-2018 and a bullet payment of US$850 million in 2019.”

He added that Petrotrin has made significant investments in new technologies to diversify its product base in order to meet changing consumer patterns and in 2009, Petrotrin raised $2 billion of long-term bond debt to build an ultra-low sulphur diesel plant to meet critical international pollution standards.

“Completion of the plant has been delayed for several reasons and an additional investment is needed for its completion. However, an extensive multi-year upgrade of the refinery—the gas optimisation project—commissioned in 2015, has already contributed an estimated $500 million in additional revenue,” Imbert explained.

Olivierre told the Business Guardian that if Petrotrin approached its creditors for a restructuring of its bond payments, it will have to show it had taken or was going to take the necessary measures to improve the operations of the company. In that respect, she said, it was crucial that all the stakeholders come to a shared vision on moving the company forward.

She said while Petrotrin is not predicting any increased production in the next year, it is expected to bring more oil to the market from 2018 and beyond.

In his budget speech the Finance Minister reminded that Petrotrin is a strategic economic and security investment as it meets 100 per cent of T&T’s liquid energy needs. He said it also employs 5,000 citizens and contributes to the country’s foreign exchange earnings as it sells oil products throughout the Caribbean and beyond.