​Stop corridor gridlock

It is our view that the most progressive, logical and beneficial approach to the development of our nation’s infrastructure would be to implement a concise and systematic model to deal with and eliminate the acute gridlock that affects every citizen on a daily basis, and which continues to have a very negative impact on our country—year after year, for far too long now.

This effort should take precedence over any other development project, as everything else will flow from here once in place. We must make a serious effort to end the piecemeal approach to developing our Country once and for all.

This should be priority #1. It should precede any major highway project with very few exceptions. The San Fernando to Pt. Fortin Highway being one, as it is already underway, albeit with complications. In for a penny, in for a pound.

To illustrate, while one can appreciate the proposed causeway as an option to deal with the problem in the Western Peninsula, but at a significant cost, as well as the Valencia to Toco Highway project, which will include a ferry service from Toco To Scarborough, and which will stimulate the area along the route, which is a positive benefit for the area.

However, the reality is, given the drive from Port-of-Spain, it would take several hours on the existing route, and therefore would not get the support to bypass the Port-of-Spain ferry in preference to Toco, unless and until the connecting highway is modernized. One must go hand-in-hand with the other.

This is another valid reason that illustrates the dire need to upgrade the existing main arteries from the endless stop-and-go, to an expressway, before undertaking any other projects. It is in the better interest of our country. Across the board.

If we are to eliminate this recurring daily nightmare, ‘The Project’, must include all areas that make up the gridlock, and not be selective to just a few for expediency sake. This must be done in a methodical and logical approach with a total solution foremost in mind.

Churchill/Roosevelt Highway

The main areas that ‘The Project’ must include, would be:

• Port-of-Spain to Piarco at a minimum. However, if at all possible, I do agree with Mr. Imbert, Honourable Minister of Finance, that it should extend to Sangre Grande. Given the current modernization of the Churchill/Roosevelt ‘The Project’ is to upgrade the highway to an expressway, elimination all traffic lights going East at all major intersections, to include, Bamboo; Valsyne North & South; Curepe; UWI; Pasea; Macoya; Orange Grove; Trincity; Golden Grove/Piarco.

This could possibly be Phase one of The Project. Phase Two would commence from Mausica continuing East on Churchill/Roosevelt to Sangre Grande.

Steven A. Anderson

Chairman & CEO

Exclusive representative, EIFFAGE Construction Metallique, Paris, France