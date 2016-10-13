Let’s rise to the challenge

Gabriel Faria, the new chief executive officer of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) is calling on the 600 members of the organisation to seize the opportunities created by the economic downturn.

And confident that the members of the country’s leading private sector body can weather the storm, Faria said: "I think while nobody wants to operate in an economy like this, its inevitable and it forces us to do what is right. The only time people are willing to accept change is when staying the same hurts more than changing."

“The country has been so focused on energy as the solution that it could afford not pay attention to business. In other words, when we try to talk about diversification of the economy, it is so easy to pay lip service to it, because energy accounted for 85 per cent of exports. So now we have to do what’s right.”

Faria’s call on the business community to take advantage of the opportunities comes at a time when it must cope with challenges in its environment, including a significant downturn in the domestic economy, a depreciating TT dollar as well as higher taxes—with increases to the Green Fund and Business Levy last year and a new 30 per cent tax for businesses and individuals earning more than $1 million in revenue.

Commenting on the depreciating TT dollar, he said in a recessionary environment there is a perception that the domestic currency is not valued at the right level. Therefore, there is always going to be concern as to what that exchange rate should be.

Explaining further, Faria said once there is a deficit between supply and demand of the principal foreign currency, there is going to be that “tension” in the market as to where the rate going could settle.

“Ï am in alignment with the minister of finance that a completly fully floating currency could have a significant negative impact on inflation in the country. Until demand and supply are more and more aligned, you are going to have this gap that we need to fix.”

He suggested that the dollar needs to be “moved” a little bit more and that “the Central Bank should start letting it move and see where it settles. The challenge is once the rate is moving, people look at that as an opportunity (to invest in US currency more)."

He said once there is no gain to be made, then the demand for US currency would be more aligned to the supply.

In his first media interview in the position, Faria said although he still holds a deep desire to teach, he feels he could continue to fulfill his responsibility to lead first. Faria spoke to Business Guardian last Tuesday at the TTCIC's Westmoorings headquarters.

Sixteen per cent of TTCIC comprise of large businesses, 50 per cent comprise of small businesses and the balance comprise of medium-sized businesses, he said.

Prior to Kumar retiring as CEO of the chamber, it was one of six business groups calling on parliamentarians to pass the Tax Information and Exchange Agreement Bill, 2016 so T&T could become compliant with FATCA, (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) which is US legislation aimed at increasing the tax compliance of American citizens and green-card holders.

The FATCA legislation and the deadline was taken "lightly by the parliamentarians,” said Faria, since there was less discussion of the issues surrounding FATCA and more banter between the parliamentarians. Faria called for the legislation to be brought to the Parliament because there is a great deal that still has to get done.

“Sometimes, as a business person, or as a citizen of the country, I believe that I am a victim of political parties playing/doing the dance in Parliament. It frustrates me because you look at what both parties are saying and you are not sure which one is being entirely honest.

“Is it that the legislation wasn't brought up in the previous government and it’s only now that it has?

“Is it that something changed?”

Referring specifically to the 30 per cent tax for individuals and the business community who earn $1 million and over a year, he said it has made doing business more expensive.

“Where is the incentive to invest in infrastructure if I am now paying 20 per cent more tax on profits or five basis points, and you are going to tax the assets. I have to borrow to get the assets and have to take depreciation charge on my P&L (profit and loss account).

“I now have to take a property tax and I am unclear what that is. It really puts industry on the back foot, trying to understand how do we go forward because the consumer cannot pay more for their products."

Asked whether this would make doing business uncompetitive, he said, "The good thing with T&T is that our businesses are very resilient. Businesses have worked in an inefficient environment so long that they have found ways to carve efficiency out."

He said he would rather pay more for gas and energy as a business person and have an efficient public sector service that makes business a joy to do.

Of all the roles he plays —as husband, father and grandfather—the one that defines him is his role as grandad because, "my grandson brings out the best in me."

His best advice to having a perfect work/life balance is to ensure that you enjoy what you do at the office and let it complement your family life.

"Work is not work once you enjoy what you do. I work a full day and normally between 10pm and 1am, I will do paperwork. I enjoy work, that does not impact my family because I would normally try to leave the office at a reasonable hour. I spend time with my wife. We always have dinner together early then she goes to bed at 10pm, I will then do my paperwork."

Faria says he is a changed man, with his goal now being to empower the people who he works with at the Chamber so that they can be the best they can be. A leader is only great if his team is great, he said.

Leadership is about having the competence and is not whether you are male or female, he said. Describing his predecessor Catherine Kumar as an “amazing" woman, he admitted that he has a lot of work to do and “big shoes to fill.” Faria officially took up the appointment on October 1, after Kumar retired effective September 30.

Now that he has moved from selling rum at Angostura, selling newspapers and airtime at Guardian Media Ltd and selling beer at Carib Brewery Ltd, Faria says his new position represents an opportunity to give back to the country and community.

Flattered to be considered for the post, he described himself as an introvert and "socially handicapped" person who does not really enjoy the nightlife.

But the board of the T&T Chamber was convinced that this former salesman, who once taught at St Joseph's College, St Joseph, was fit to lead the organisation.