Is there interest in TSTT’s 49%?

Ay the end of this month, five local companies are expected to send in firm expressions of interest in the 49 per cent stake in majority state-owned TSTT that is owned by Liberty Global, the US cable giant controlled by American billionaire, John Malone.

Sources close to the process told the Business Guardian that the five local firms include the Massy group, ANSA McAL, the Unit Trust Corporation and a partnership that includes Arthur Lok Jack, the chairman of Guardian Holdings and Ronald Harford, the chairman of Republic Bank.

The five enterprises received a Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM)—containing data about the past performance of TSTT and its future plans—after their authorised signatories returned a non-disclosure agreement to the local offices of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the firm that has been given the mandate to organise the sale of the 49 per cent stake.

It is my understanding that the CIM is quite comprehensive, but that it is silent on two crucially important points:

1) The extent to which the current administration is prepared to allow either the entity that acquires the 49 per cent stake to exercise control over TSTT OR whether the government will direct National Enterprises Ltd to sell at least two of its 51 per cent stake in TSTT.

It seems to me that 49 per cent of TSTT without a clear path to the control of the telecommunications provider would not be as valuable as 49 per cent of the company with a clear path to control.

2) The extent to which the trade union representing the majority of TSTT workers, the Communications Workers Union, will be allowed to continue calling the shots at the company, which most people admit is overstaffed with workers who are among the highest paid in the country.

As is well known, on March 26, 2015, the Telecommunications Authority of T&T (TATT) gave Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) conditional approval to acquire Columbus International Inc, better known as Flow.

One of the conditions of that transaction being consummated was that CWC “shall ensure the complete divestment of the 49 per cent shareholding in TSTT within a timeframe stipulated by the Authority, namely within one year of the date of communication of this reconsidered decision, or such extended date as may be approved by the Authority in writing, such extension to not exceed a maximum of six months.”

Now, I may be wrong, but my reading of the TATT announcement is that it gave CWC 18 months—one year in the first instance and then an extension of six months—in which to sell the 49 per cent stake.

Eighteen months from from March 26, 2015, ought to have expired last month. This means that TATT and CWC/Liberty Global have a responsibility to provide the public with an update on the progress of the sale, which was one of the conditions of the CWC merger with Columbus International.

It is interesting to note that the sale of CWC/Liberty Global’s 49 per cent stake in TSTT is coming at a time of increased anguish at the failure of TATT or the Cabinet to issue the licence for 4G LTE.

One wonders whether either TATT or the Cabinet will make a recommendation that CWC/Liberty Global should receive a 4G LTE licence without completing the sale of the 49 per cent stake.

How would it look if the Cabinet awarded the 4G LTE licence to CWC/Liberty Global and it retained its 49 per cent stake in TSTT?

But, it must be stated baldly that the failure of TATT to issue a 4G LTE licence is not only a national embarrassment, but it could potentially be slowing down the economy, given the sizeable amount of new investment that would occur as a result of the issuance of the licence.

One also wonders whether CWC/Liberty Global perceive that there is some straegic interest in holding on to the 49 per cent, even if it receives an offer that meets or surpasses its valuation of the stake.

The fact that CWC refuses to sell leaves TSTT at a significant disadvantage because the mandate to sell by TATT virtually meant that TSTT no longer had a strategic partner holding a minority interest in the company.

This was because CWC’s directors on the TSTT board were required to step down and the British company not have anything to do with the direction or management of the company.