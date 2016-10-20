What accounts for Imbert’s Clico silence?

One of the fascinating aspects of the 2017 budget, which was presented to Parliament three weeks ago tomorrow, is the failure by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to provide the country and the region with details of the final resolution of the CL Financial/Clico imbroglio.

In his speech, there was no mention at all by Mr Imbert of CL Financial, which is the holding company for the insurance company Clico and many other assets.

Mr Imbert mentions Clico once in the context of the fact that the government expects to collect only $37 billion from core revenue, which would mean a fiscal gap of over $16 billion.

He said that gap must be financed by a combination of borrowings, drawdowns from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and one-off sources of income such as the sale of assets, dividends from state enterprises and the repayment of past government lending, for example from the Clico bailout.

Clico is mentioned once in the 2016 Review of the Economy (RoE), which is one of the many documents that accompanies the budget speech.

The RoE indicates as follows: “Extraordinary revenue items, in particular, the balance of proceeds from the sale of shares in Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL) of$1,000 million, along with $2,560 million in revenue received from Clico, are expected to be the main contributors to capital revenue in this fiscal year.”

Now, the reference to the balance of proceeds from the sale of shares in MHTL of$1 billion came as a surprise because I was always under the impression that the US$1.175 billion (TT$7.5 billion) that the government received in September or October 2014 for the sale of CL Financial/Clico’s 57 per cent stake in MHTL to Consolidated Energy Ltd (CEL) was in full and final settlement of the Court of Arbitration award.

Is this reference a mistake or did the government receive an extra billion dollars from CEL that the minister has chosen not to account specifically for to the population?

The 2017 Estimates of Revenue, another budget document, does indicate that the government collected a total of $3,915 million in capital revenue in the revised estimates for 2016. Of that $3.91 billion, it seems that$3.6 billion came from a line item defined as “extraordinary,” which one suspects could be $1 billion from the balance on the sale of MHTL shares plus the $2.56 billion in revenue received from Clico.

One suspects, but one is not sure. Since T&T’s revenue, especially at this time, cannot be shrouded in secrecy or based on speculation, one wonders whether the minister of finance would clarify the issue of this “extra-ordinary” $1 billion before it becomes the subject of further questioning and suspicion.

The fact is that Mr Imbert has said very little on the resolution of the CL Financial/Clico matter since his statement in the Senate on July 7.

That’s more than three months since the minister of finance has said anything of sub-stance on a matter that involves the government receiving billions of dollars from Clico and the CL Financial group.

As Mr Imbert made clear in his budget speech, based on current projections the government will need to collect $16 billion in one-off revenue from various sources including from the resolution of the Clico matter.

It would seem obvious, therefore, that the faster this matter is resolved, the quicker the government would receive in full the billions it advanced to the CL Financial empire.

When that happens, what is left of the empire legally and constitutionally goes back to its owners—the shareholders of CL Financial.

But even though it is likely that the process to resolve this issue involves negotiations between the CL Financial shareholders and a team from the government and the Central Bank, Mr Imbert needs to report to the population on the progress of those negotiations on a regular basis.

Three months silence on an issue that involves the repayment of billions of dollars to the government, which represents tax-payers, is not acceptable, in my humble opinion.

It is not acceptable because of the suspicion, whether justified or not, that some backroom arrangement is being cooked up by which CL Financial will be allowed to pay off its debt to the government over a ten-year period.

Sandals?

Such an arrangement is fraught with all of the uncertainty that the future brings and it clearly would be preferable to all the parties involved if CL Financial were able to repay the government everything it still owes it within one year.

Not only is the resolution of this matter important to the government fiscally, but it is linked to Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s pet project: the construction of two hotels carrying the Sandals and Beaches brands comprising 750 rooms at No Man’s Land in Tobago.

Since the property surrounding No Man’s Land is owned by Clico subsidiaries, for the Sandals project to have any hope of getting off the ground, the transfer of the land from the insurance company to the State has to take place.

No Man’s Land must be part of the Clico resolution.

Angostura

The other issue that many investors are seeking clarity on in terms of the Clico resolution is whether the repayment by the CL Financial shareholders of $984 million owed to Angostura Holdings Ltd will be part of it.

If the $984 million receivable is not part of the omnibus Clico resolution between the CL Financial shareholders and the government, there is a strong possibility that the shareholders of CL Financial—along with the government and the Clico policyholders—could be made whole before the share-holders of Angostura, a publicly listed company.

It is necessary to report that chairman of CL Financial (and Angostura) Rolph Balgobin lived up to his promise, made at the annual meeting of the rum and bitters company in June, to seek ideas from the Angostura share-holders on the best way of settling the $984 million liability.

It remains to be seen whether Dr Balgobin lives up to his commitment, made at the same annual meeting, to hold a special Angostura shareholders’ meeting to present proposals to settle this $984 million debt.

Republic Bank

The final issue that awaits the resolution of the CL Financial/Clico matter is the future of the Republic Bank shares owned by various parts of the CL Financial group.

As Mr Imbert said during his mid-year budget review on April 8:

“With regard to the other assets held by Clico, such as its shares in Republic Bank, we have requested the Central Bank to start the required preparatory work to allow the orderly disposal of these shares in 2017.”

As significant numbers of Republic Bank shares are held by Clico Investment Bank and by the Clico Investment Fund, which has thousands of unitholders, it is clear that many taxpayers will be directly affected by the final resolution of this matter.

Disclosure: The author of this commentary owns shares in Angostura Holdings Ltd