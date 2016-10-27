Petrotrin’s cashflow critical

Petrotrin president Fitzroy Harewood says the state-owned oil company faces an “extremely critical” cashflow problem, but that it has a number of available options to refinance its two US-dollar bonds, which were issued to facilitate the upgrade of its Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

Speaking to the Business Guardian on Friday, in his first face-to-face interview with the local media, Harewood’s calm and matter-of-fact responses belie the torrid time he and the integrated oil company face.

Last week, Opposition Senator Wade Mark questioned Harewood’s appointment in the budget debate, Petrotrin experienced a one-day protest action by the Oilfields Workers Trade union, which represents the majority of its 3,900 permanent employees and a four-year child in Vance River was photographed covered in oil from head to toe after slipping off a makeshift bridge into an oil-filled drain.

Harewood said that one of the company’s strategic imperatives is regaining control over its cashflow.

“When oil prices go low—we received less than US$30 a barrel in January—our cashflows suffer. We want to be at a place where we are less susceptible to the vagaries of the market and therefore be in a stronger position. That’s what I mean by control.”

“It is the dream of all oil companies that when the market fluctuates you can be sturdy enough to withstand.”

It is put to Harewood that when oil prices dropped below US$30 a barrel earlier this year the oil majors operating in T&T immediately announced that they were reducing operating expenditure and delaying capital expenditure, which Petrotrin may be reluctant to do because of its ownership and its union.

“You have to be careful when you say flexibility. Don’t interpret flexibility to mean lack of control. We are an integrated oil company. Those names you just called are all in upstream business. They do not have refineries.

“So when they look at us and they say you need to cut costs, they are equating us to an upstream operator. But we are a huge company dealing with both upstream and downstream.

“Oil majors can come tomorrow and say they are deferring production and wait until the market is better. We can’t do that because we have a refinery waiting for our crude.

“We don’t have the flexibility they have because we are tied in to a larger exoskeleton.”

Asked if Petrotrin was best served being an integrated oil company, Harewood flipped the question, asking: “Is the country best served by Petrotrin being an integrated oil company? We think so. That ensures energy security for the fuels we provide to the nation and the region.

“It also gives us a hedge against price declines. We think that is a national imperative.”

The oil executive said he does not subscribe to the view that it would be better if Petrotrin were split into two or more companies.

He delves into the history of the predecessor companies of Petrotrin to make the point that T&T has always had an integrated oil company.

Harewood said: “Being integrated has always been part of our DNA. We understand the value of being an integrated oil company as we are a key supplier to the region and there is strategic value to our location.”

Asked whether it was fair that Petrotrin employees should receive at least a 14 per cent wage increase for the outstanding 2011 to 2014 period—a period for which many other categories of workers received 14 per cent—Harewood said: “I keep going back to the point that we are a state company but commercially operated.

“Part of Petrotrin’s business is that we have collective agreements with the OWTU, the Estate Police Association and the National Petroleum Staff Association (from the Trintopec days).

“We are not escaping the fact that there are outstanding negotiations at Petrotrin and we are dealing with that.

“How it would be settled is not for me to say now because we are in the middle of the negotiations.

“We know that when we deal with the negotiations, we would have to address some payments to workers.

“I cannot tell you what those numbers are going to be now.

“Is the company challenged at this point in time? Of course it is.

“Are those challenges brought to bear on these negotiations? Of course they are because that is how it works. When things are good, it is also brought to bear on the negotiations as well.”

“It is not our understanding that we are linked to what is happening in the true public sector that is funded entirely by the State.

“We are funded by Petrotrin.”

Petrotrin declared an after-tax loss of $822.9 million for the year ending September 30 2015, from revenue of $19.7 billion. The loss of 2015 followed a loss of $201.3 million in 2014, from revenue of $29.2 billion.

Harewood pointed out that the negotiations for new collective agreements are always between Petrotrin and its bargaining units.

Asked if he sees any relationship between salary increases offered to other categories of employees in the public service and Petrotrin employees, Harewood said: “When companies negotiate with their unions, they take into account the environment they operate in.

“They bring that to bear on the specifics for the company and how what happens in the environment modulates what happens around the table.”

He said the reverse is also true as there are some companies, operating in an environment similar to Petrotrin, that may decide to pay their employees higher salaries because they are not subject to the same forced that operate in the strictly state sector.

Asked whether Petrotrin could afford to increase its wage bill, given that the company operated at a loss in 2015, a year in which its operating expenditure was $4.9 billion, Harewood said: “I don’t know that it is as straight forward as that.

“We understand that we have these collective agreements to finalise and that is an inherent part of how we run this company.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we have a collective agreement with the union, which reminded me this week that it would be 80 years old next year.

“We have to factor all of that into determining

what our future looks like in terms of our financial operations.

“I would not use words like afford.”

Is Petrotrin balancing the demand for increased salaries with the possibility that it may have to reduce the size of its workforce?

Harewood said the company has several strategic imperatives ahead of it, including improving its safety culture, addressing its asset integrity.

Given his plans for the company, Harewood said Petrotrin may actually need more professionals in the organisation such as geologists, geoscientists, petroleum engineers, process engineers to run the 22 plants at the refinery as well as mechanical and electrical engineers, because the company is now the largest user of electricity in the country, after the departure of Arcelor Mittal.

“Petrotrin is a company that requires complex skills in a wide array of professions just to keep us going. When we talk about people, we don’t take the simplistic conversation about just cut the numbers. We talk about what we need to run this company going forward, what our competency gaps are and what we need to develop.”

