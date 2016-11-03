Don’t catch Dutch disease

When Exxon Mobil announced that it had made a significant oil discovery offshore in the Suriname-Guyana basin in May 2015, it was the proverbial “shot heard around the world” for what appears to be the right catalyst for advancing Guyana’s economic development.

In the face of this exuberance, one man is calling for a sober, levelled-headed perspective on managing the inflows of hydrocarbon rents likely to hit the Guyanese economy in the future.

Roger Hosein, senior lecturer in economics at UWI, is suggesting that the powers that be in Guyana learn from the Trinidad experience and ensure the right systems and procedures are put in place to support what could be a massive reshaping of the Guyanese economy.

It is estimated that Exxon Mobil’s oil discovery off the Guyanese coast could hold as much as 1.4 billion barrels of oil. At current market prices the value of the oil—found in the Liza field—is potentially worth US$70 billion. Exxon Mobil has described the discovery as “world-class” and has a 45 per cent stake in the Liza field. The Liza discovery, though large, may not add to global oil supplies for years as deepwater finds can take half a decade or more to bring into production.

Questioned about the vast amount of oil reserves discovered, its potentially transformative effect and, as such, how the Guyanese government should go about managing its economic future, Hosein said legislation should be the order of the day.

Hosein said: “I think the government of Guyana should consider forming a stabilisation fund with well defined rules for withdrawal and injections because the amount of oil discovered, whilst being large, is not enormous.

“In this regard, the government of Guyana—in order to maintain an increase in expenditure across a very long period of time—will need to consider an approach that uses resources from the fund based mainly on the interest that the fund generates.”

Hosein added that with the interest from the fund alone, and not even touching the principal, the Guyanese government should be able to achieve significant economic development in a measured, controlled manner.

“This interest, once spent, should preferably take the form of expenditure on health, education, and physical infrastructure. In this way, as the natural resource is extracted and depleted, it is replaced by other forms of capital in the economy and, in so doing, helps to smooth out consumption in the long run.”

No doubt there is much the Guyanese government can learn from other hydrocarbon-based economies. Regionally, T&T would provide the best object lesson in what should—and shouldn’t—be done in managing hydrocarbon income.

Having experienced two “oil booms” and the associated “busts,” T&T stands in a unique position in the Caribbean as a petroleum-based economy.

Inflecting a cautionary tone, Hosein identified a few areas where Guyana would want to exercise great care in managing future petrodollars.

“In managing its economy in the context of a pending hydrocarbon boom, the Guyanese economy will want to avoid making some of the mistakes made in the T&T economy.

“Firstly, it should avoid building up transfers and subsidies at too fast a pace and in a procyclical manner that accelerates the growth of total government expenditure at a pace it cannot sustain.

“Additionally, it would want to ensure it does not implement make-work programmes that promote underemployment in the economy that compromise work ethic and that stifles worker productivity.”

Hosein noted that should the government decide to finance higher education it would want to do it on a qualifying needs basis.

“If the government chooses to fund tertiary education, it should not be done on a universal basis that is not linked to the growth trajectory of the economy nor should it be supplemented by an on-the-job programme in which mass produced tertiary graduates, not naturally in demand by the economy, are housed.”

On a positive note, the UWI lecturer advised that the Guyanese government should ensure support for institutions that play a critical role in keeping the non-energy sector thriving.

“The government should support the creation of an export-import bank which is properly capitalised so exporters of non-petroleum goods would be able to access credit at reasonable costs to penetrate extra-regional markets.”

Hosein added that in terms of contingent effects, the government would want to be prudent in subsidising the cost of fuel for Guyanese citizens

“It (the government) would want to avoid an excessively large fuel subsidy which may seem consumer friendly in the short-run, but which may, ultimately, result in unproductive traffic gridlock costs and increased levels of carbon dioxide emissions.”

T&T has been involved in the petroleum industry for over 100 years. Based on this wealth of experience, Hosein believes that an important role exists for this country to provide assistance to Guyana in developing its petroleum sector.

Questioned about the nature of this role, Hosein said: “T&T can play an important role in the energy sector in Guyana and, indeed, some of our energy services firms have already been in consultation in various forms with the Guyanese officials.

“The recent memorandum of understanding in the energy sector between T&T and Guyana has to be exercised and the T&T Energy Chamber must push continuously and persistently to remove obstacles for the operation of our energy service firms in Guyana.”

For the people of Guyana, to whom the natural resources belong and for whom the benefits should ultimately accrue, how the government, through fiscal policy manages the petro-dollars earned will have a direct impact on the well-being of the Guyanese citizenry.

Probed about how fiscal policy should function in light of the oil discovery, Hosein said: “I think that the Guyanese government would, from a fiscal perspective, need to be careful about decreasing taxes too quickly as the T&T case illustrates. Taxes are what people pay to participate in a civilised society.”

What is the Dutch disease?

Dutch disease is an economics term that refers to the negative consequences arising from large increases in the value of a country’s currency. It is primarily associated with a natural resource discovery but can result from any large influx of foreign currency into a country, including foreign direct investment, foreign aid or a substantial increase in natural resource prices.