Ex Clico director threatens finance ministry with lawsuit

Former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is representing a former Clico executive who is threatening to sue the Ministry of Finance for failing to pay him the balance of 15 per cent the insurance company owes him.

Nigel Salina—who served as a director on Clico’s board from September 2008 to the company’s collapse in the first quarter of 2009—is claiming that the previous Governor of the Central Bank, Jwala Rambarran, in March 2015 agreed to pay all Clico policyholders, including directors and related parties.

Salina’s instructions are outlined in a 12-page letter to Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, dated October 25, which is signed by Vijaya Maharaj, for Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Company.

In the letter, Salina argues there is no legal basis for the government to withhold payment of the balance of monies owed to those directors and officers of Clico against whom the Central Bank has not initiated or contemplated legal action.

Salina cites a press release issued by Rambarran and a television interview done by him, as well as a comment made by former Minister of Finance Larry Howai in Parliament to support his view that he received 85 per cent of his investments in two US-dollar executive flexible premium annuities in accordance with Central Bank policy, which was guided by legal advice.

In the letter, Salina noted that on or about July 19, 2016, he was informed by officers of Clico that the Central Bank had instructed the insurance company to make final payment to policyholders, but that no payment was to be made to related parties such as Salina.

He said he wrote to the current Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire on July 19 to ask why the institution had reverted to the policy of withholding payment to related parties, in contradiction to statements made by Governor Rambarran.

Salina included in his letter correspondence written by an attorney representing the Central Bank, which reportedly said the institution was required to act in accordance with the directions of the Minister of Finance and the minister’s directions were that, for the time being, there could be no further payments to related parties.

Salina’s letter argues it was unlawful of the government to change the policy of paying related parties for a number of reasons and it required the Ministry to respond by November 7.