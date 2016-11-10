Science: Guyana’s tourism alternative

“I know very few places in the world where corporate tourism has not led to underdevelopment,” said Professor Suresh Narine, looking out his hotel room window at Niagara Falls.

“The profit structure places the bulk of earnings in the hands of the wealthy owners and the impact depends on the trickle-down effect; it leaves workers in the industry at a subsistence level. Just a few blocks from the opulence of the grand hotels overlooking Niagara Falls, you’ll find very poor people and communities.”

It’s the same, he says, in Barbados and Jamaica and many of the small islands in the Caribbean. The only way for tourism to work is if locals own it and profit from it. Not multinationals. A similar model has worked with the Macushi tribe in Guyana, who successfully run an ecotourism business the year-round in the Guyanese interior.

But what if you didn’t have to rely on tourism, which is a low-skills transfer industry, and a volatile one?

Narine, who is professor at Trent University in Canada and director of the Guyanese Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), suggests an alternative: science. Using applied science, he and the IAST have already done much to change the regional possibilities for regional economic growth and production.

Narine is an accomplished scientist, director of the Trent University Centre for Biomaterials Research, with several patents to his name and a track-record of putting science in the service of alternative economic development the world over.

He is a rare individual who has been able to bring science, commerce, and primary pursuits (like agriculture) into a functioning model of commercial and social success. He is engaged in the commercialisation of research in science and technology in North America, Europe and the Far East.

At the IAST in Guyana, Prof Narine has developed a record of training locals, creating innovative products for export, and improving the standard of living of employees and consumers. He is also the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence (joint) laureate in Science and Technology, 2015.

Three recent projects Guyana have seen commercially produced food and personal care products for local consumption and export to the Caribbean and North America.

One food product is produced in a fully vertically integrated operation that makes sun-dried tomatoes and salad dressing called Pakaraima Flavours, for their origin on the slopes of the Pakaraima mountains in Guyana. The other project is the Morning Glory brand of rice-based cereals and food products. A factory to commercially produce the rice-based products is set to open this year.

Away from food agriculture is the Rupununi Essences product line, the active ingredients of which are the oil extract of the crabwood tree and the essential oils from lemongrass. The crabwood oil is known for its anti-viral, emollient, insect repelling, anti-bacterial and generally salubrious qualities.

It is being marketed locally, regionally and internationally as a luxury personal care product. It includes personal care items like sanitisers, cleansers, and beauty oils. These are marketable products and knowledge that have remained neglected for decades. They have a strong environmental and sustainability component.

Due to the profits realised from their sale, logging activity is expected to be reduced so as to ensure a sustainable supply of the all-important crabwood oil. This will assist in curtailing deforestation and encourage environmental stewardship by the communities.

“The indigenous peoples of Guyana have had this knowledge for 7,000 years,” said Prof Narine.

“All it took was the application of appropriate technology and commercial intervention.” But there is more to it. For these collaborations to work, an elaborate scientific and institutional infrastructure had to exist. Narine revived the IAST in Guyana about ten years ago, turning it into one of the premier scientific institutions in the region.

Today, the investment is beginning to yield returns. The IAST has begun to train Guyanese in science and technology and basic chemistry as well as production methods, quality control, marketing, business plan-creation, and accounting, to service the small industries its graduates are setting up throughout the country.

In addition to the projects outlined, the institute has developed a local plant to produce biodiesel, biomass pellets from waste from the sugar, rice and logging industries to feed furnaces, wood-plastic composite roofing shingles, and a host of other commercial opportunities utilising local materials.

The institute takes 15 trainees at a time, and so far has graduated about 30, and they pass on the knowledge in their communities. The IAST is now partnering with the Guyanese Ministry of Social Protection and the Board of Industrial Training to accredit these programmes so graduates can work in the region. The institute also partners with the Ministries of Social Cohesion and Indigenous People’s Affairs in the application of technology to indigenous and rural communities.

Prof Narine has great hopes for the future, but is guardedly cautious. Much can go wrong that has nothing to do with science: opaque bureaucracies, personality politics and regional inertia regarding funding of necessary programmes.

“We have to respect our own regional scientific talent and not assume that to get something done, we have to preferentially partner with a foreign university or company,” he said.

This urge to seek metropolitan guidance even when expertise exists at home, said Narine, is a throwback to the colonial mindset, when institutions were designed to foster dependency on the foreign “parents”. In the aftermath of colonialism, there did exist a cadre of skilled locals, but because of politics and social agendas, this class was dismantled and many emigrated. This loss of talent (the "brain drain") along with the death of the sugar industry in the region, left the societies reeling. In many cases, local economies have not yet recovered.

When science and development is discussed, it is usually thought to mean the importation of technology. But there must be people who can innovate using foreign technology and local resources and there must be enabling environments. Another ANSA Caribbean Awards laureate Prof Patrick Hosein of T&T, has the same complaint and has set up the first science “think tank”, TTLAB, in Trinidad.

This point of the lack of local scientific initiative, said Narine, is responsible for the underdevelopment of the interior of Guyana. Its land and economic potential remained, and still remain, largely untapped because of the lack of transportation infrastructure—roads, bridges, and vehicles—to get the produce to markets, and expertise and labour from the coast.

But geography need not be a constraint.

“Holland has one of the smallest land-masses in Europe,” said Narine, “yet it’s one of the largest producers of agricultural products in Europe. This is because the Dutch use their resources wisely. Appropriate technology and choice of products; those are the keys.”

By contrast, in Guyana, blessed with agricultural land and resources, “the rice breakfast cereal factory in Guyana took two years to realise because of bureaucratic delays. It should have taken six months,” said Narine.

“It took me complaining and lobbying for most of that time to get the necessary approvals. What is also interesting is that there is no one or group of individuals to blame; the systems do not exist in most of the countries in the region to streamline such from-the-ground-up initiatives.”

Another example of how a seemingly optimal situation can work in reverse is the case of oil-rich T&T. Today, after two oil and gas booms in two decades, its economy is teetering because of the changes of the oil market and its failure to invest in sustainable institutions and technology.

Change is possible, but it won’t be easy.

Prof Narine calls his model “bootstrapping regional labour.” Talk and amorphous initiatives and meetings will accomplish little without will.

“For example, the Jagdeo Initiative and other well-intentioned regional strategies for agriculture, assume once you have these agreements at a Heads of Government level, development will magically follow. That’s not true. It takes focus, strategy and careful implementation. I don’t think there’s even a regional map or database showing soil-types, water and land availability for cultivation.

“For example, how many people know that the slopes of the Pakaraima mountains (in Paramakatoi, for example), because of the altitude can cultivate crops the rest of the region can’t, like Irish potatoes? Are we going to continue to feed the army of foreign consultants that follow funding allocation to such initiatives, or are we going to invest in training our own labour force?”

The author is the communications manager of the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence