Is the PNM planning to kill off T&T’s traders?

Since September 2015, T&T’s traders—those businesspeople who make their living importing and selling goods on the local market—have had an increasingly difficult time making the kind of profits they did previously.

In his first budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert increased the business levy from 0.2 to 0.6 per cent per quarter and the Green Fund Levy from 0.1 to 0.3 per cent per quarter. Both taxes are based on the gross revenue or income of companies and neither is a deductible expense for tax purposes.

The business levy applies to companies whose annual revenue is more than $360,000 a year, which is $30,000 a month.

Taken together, those measures were supposed to increase government’s revenue by $872 million in the 2016 fiscal year.

In the 2017 budget, Mr Imbert introduced a seven per cent online tax on purchases that arrive in T&T through the country’s 31 courier companies or are brought in directly by individuals via air freight. That tax is yet another added cost for many traders, some of whom buy their goods through wholesalers in the US and use skyboxes and courier companies to bring in those goods.

Mr Imbert also introduced a new tax bracket of 30 per cent on high income individuals whose chargeable income exceeds $1 million a year and on companies with chargeable profits in excess of $1 million a year.

I would argue that both the 2016 and 2017 tax increases were meant to target traders as well as lawyers, doctors, accountants and other professionals who have done very well for themselves over the last decade.

What is noticeable is that while increasing the taxes on business, the PNM in government has maintained the flat tax of 25 per cent on those individuals earning less than $1 million a year, increased the personal allowance from $60,000 to $72,000 a year (or from $5,000 to $6,000 a month) and decreased the value-added tax from 15 to 12.5 per cent, while applying VAT to a larger basket of goods.

It seems to me that traders have felt the full brunt of the PNM’s tax policies while, up to now, the Government has attempted to buffer middle-income households.

The buffering of middle-income households could change when the Government introduces the property tax next year or if it moves to reduce the subsidies on electricity and water.

It is quite likely, though, that traders will be required to pay a higher property tax than individuals as the rate on commercial properties is expected to start at five per cent, while the rate on a residential property starts at three per cent, if the Government maintains the rates set out in the 2010 budget presentation.

Of course, both traders and individuals have faced higher transportation costs as a result of the decision to reduce subsidies on fuel.

And both traders, of a certain size, and individuals have been required to pay higher national insurance contributions.

I am also told by a colleague, who is also a trader, that he has had to deal with increasing pressure from the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance to clear the goods he imports.

Most importantly, traders have also faced increasing difficulty over the last two years in getting access to the foreign exchange they need to pay for the goods they import. For a trader, access to foreign exchange is their lifeblood, without which they cannot survive.

The difficulty in traders accessing foreign exchange from the traditional commercial banking channels is as a direct result of the decision by the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to ration it.

Mr Imbert, it seems, has learnt from his decision of October 2015 that flooding the market with foreign exchange in order to satisfy excess demand is not a credible response to the steep decline in foreign exchange earnings that the country has faced.

The decision by the authorities to ration foreign exchange—which means that the Central Bank, with the compliance of the Ministry of Finance, is controlling the distribution of a scarce resource by fiat rather than price—has resulted in traders being forced to access the informal market for foreign exchange at a substantially higher price than the formal market. That’s yet another “tax” on traders.

In my view, all of these factors—higher taxes, higher costs and difficulties in getting foreign exchange—have the potential to seriously erode the profits that traders have traditionally enjoyed. But there is one other important factor that has reduced the profitability of importing goods and selling them on the local market and that is the fact that the T&T economy is in a steep contraction.

The 6.7 per cent decline in GDP for the first half of 2016 that the Central Bank announced on Friday is likely to mean an increase in T&T’s unemployment rate and may make individuals much more cautious in splashing out on non-essential items.

Is the pressure on traders as a result of a conscious policy by the PNM government to kill off T&T’s trading sector and is it justified?

There is no doubt in my mind that the government’s policies have made trading much less profitable and that the government’s ultimate goal is not to kill off traders but to reduce the nation’s total demand for foreign exchange in a way that does not directly pauperise T&T’s middle and low-income earning households.

As traders are directly responsible for the importation of much of the goods sold to the T&T public, clearly it is either necessary to reduce the total number of traders or the amount of goods they are able to import or both.

One consequence of this approach is to make trading less attractive—a good thing. And, because the country has been made poorer by the decline in both the prices and production of its main energy exports, T&T today has much less money with which to afford the non-essential imports than it had three years ago.

In this way, the T&T government is quite different to its Barbados counterpart, which has imposed tremendous financial tribulation and sacrifice on its middle-income households, while allowing the traders there to escape relatively unscathed.

In a sense, then, T&T’s traders are simply collateral damage in government’s policy to reduce the demand for foreign exchange, without substantially increasing its price.

Up to now, the Minister of Finance has held the view that “a free-floating exchange rate carries enormous risks for small developing countries. These include serious inflationary pressures, the possibility of a wage-price spiral and, as a consequence, adverse income and distribution effects,” as he said in the 2017 budget presentation.

Is the government’s policy of taxing traders to discourage the drain on T&T’s foreign reserves going to work?

In my view, it will be successful at the margins, as economists like to say, and some smaller, less well-capitalised traders are probably not going to survive, with consequences for a further rise in unemployment and capital flight.

But increasing taxes on traders during a severe economic downturn may be viewed by them as an invitation to increase their rampant tax evasion and bribery of customs officials, especially in the context of Mr Imbert’s moral-hazard-creating tax amnesty and in the absence of a robust T&T Revenue Authority or a Board of Inland Revenue with increased auditing staff and greater powers.