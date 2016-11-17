Policies adding to economic slump—Tewarie

The voices that had warned of weak TT economic performance had been rising in recent months. By the time last Friday’s Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Report confirmed a 6.7 per cent decline in gross domestic product (GDP), several people such as former PP Planning Minister Dr Bhoe Tewarie were feeling that this was one time they wished they hadn’t been right. For T&T’s sake.

Tewarie had been among the latest people, warning the Government about the state of the economy when he spoke in the House of Representatives last Wednesday on the Provisional Collection of Taxes bill.

The bill facilitated taxes in the 2017 Budget including the seven per cent online tax, the new tax on high-income earning individuals and companies and tobacco and alcohol products.

While Finance Minister Colm Imbert in last week’s debate on the bill had spoken of the positives the taxes would bring—and how much some new taxes were projected to earn TT—Tewarie had warned of a resultant economic “crunch” from Government’s management policies and plans.

Tewarie had told the Parliament, “(So) now, we have a situation in which the Government is stimulating no investment in this country. The Government has created an environment in which confidence is at all-time low and when people are taking a risk to be entrepreneurial, to create a business, provide a service....they are now possibly being discouraged.”

“I hope that your entrepreneurship policy is not to kill start-ups; that your small business policy is not to stifle them, small businesses, and to make them die, and that your medium-size business policy is not to stunt them and make them uncompetitive by increasing cost.

“I know from what is happening today that your national policy is to shrink the pie, mash up business, create unemployment, keep workers poor, dismantle the middle class, take away from the poor and the vulnerable and make people cry from the stress. There are instances reported in the daily press where people have taken their lives because they’re unable to cope.”

Among negatives, Tewarie had warned of the effect of the o-line tax coupled with the 12.5 VAT imposition in 2015, Green Fund levy and NIS contribution increases as well as gas price hikes.

“And so, here we are with nothing happening in the economy and taxes on citizens and on businesses,” he added.

“Taxing and borrowing has been the approach of this Government and taxes and debt accumulation both ultimately impact the taxpayer and the citizen.... but the Government, as stewards of the State, get their money from the citizens. And when a Government borrows money or raises revenue or spends money, it is the citizens’ money they’re dealing with.”

“Also, in the case of debt accumulation by the State, it is ultimately the citizens who have to repay the debt. I want to emphasize that. However you borrow, it’s ultimately the citizens who have to repay the debt because the debts have to be repaid.”

“So T&T citizens need to pay very careful attention to what their Government is doing in terms of taxation, in terms of debt accumulation and in terms of the time frame for debt accumulation and what that implies for when payback time comes. Because what the Government is doing today, affects their pockets directly in terms of taxes and affects their pockets later in terms of payback.”

Speaking after the Central Bank’s news on the GDP drop, Tewarie said,

“I didn’t want to be right on the negative direction, in which TT is headed.

“But this is the situation, given the realities of what is essentially delayed decision-making on important matters such as oil and gas investment available now to the country and emphasis on income, expenditure and deficit management without any regard for the investment, foreign exchange management and diversification action necessary now, and generally bad governance.”

Tewarie’s solution?

“Begin to address all of the above in a systematic way. The Government doesn’t have the luxury of dealing with things one at a time. It has to action things on a number of fronts simultaneously. Time is of the essence now.”