Trump policy a factor for TT economy—Bharath

“An extremely worrying signal for near and medium term economic recovery.”

That’s former PP Minister in the Ministry of Finance Vasant Bharath’s view of the near seven per cent decline in GDP.

“As declines in critical sectors come to light, and the country faces spiralling debt, there is still to emerge a clear, realistic and focused economic recovery and development programme enunciated by the Government.”

“Although it has been noted that this country has suffered three consecutive years of decline in GDP, it is the pace with which the decline has gained momentum that is cause for concern: 0.6 per cent in 2014 and 2015, and now a jump of 6.7 per cent for the first half of 2016, and a startling 8.0 per cent decline in the second quarter of 2016, the worse in this country’s history.”

Bharath added, “Whilst declines will be placed at the feet of struggling energy prices, that is not enough! The non-energy sector has suffered a decline of 5.4 per cent with declines in construction, manufacturing and agriculture, and it is almost as if the Government has taken a position of being resigned to failure.

“It appears the Government is putting all of its hopes in a rebound of prices in the energy sector, precisely the opposite of which is required. But Government seems to be unaware and uninformed of the changing dynamics of the global energy industry.”

“US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pursue an energy policy which includes unlocking vast amounts of shale energy reserves which he estimates at US$50 trillion.

“And, as recently as August this year, Iraq set the stage to boost lost market share and oil exports. Both of these factors mean supply will temper energy prices which directly impacts T&T economy’s future.”

Bharath said the Government should be focused on not constantly repeating its message about ‘rough conditions’ and what they ‘inherited’ but effectively promoting a well-considered and strong recovery plan.

“We need to hear plans for employment generation, foreign and local investment stimuli, assistance for small business survival and growth, deepening of the capital market and its plans for the larger services and manufacturing sectors.”

Bharath said little confidence can be placed on current projections for a return to growth in 2017 in the absence of such a plan.

“T&T as a nation has achieved a great deal of innovative progress particularly in the past five years A Government operating without any kind of economic direction or strategic plan was a recipe for disaster from the very start.

“Today, just over a year into their term, we see the results of their ineptitude.

“The Government must immediately get down to working on developing a clear and workable economic plan and stop the daily counter-productive pronouncements of doom and gloom.

“That is the only way that growth can be restored and we can wipe declines and figures like negative 6.7 per cent from the national conversation.”—Gail Alexander