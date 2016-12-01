Energy and agenda on Trump’s Caribbean

Ravi Suryadevara, president of the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T, is expecting energy, trade and immigration to be some of the top issues that Donald Trump’s administration will be exploring in relation to T&T and the Caribbean when he takes office in January.

“There is change but there are also opportunities in that change that we need to be pre-determined to—and perhaps should be working towards—presenting a position both bilaterally and as a region. That is why we are monitoring and watching developments between now and January 20. Energy, immigration and trade will be the areas with immediate effect,” he told the Business Guardian last week at the Chaguanas office.

He congratulated the United States and President-elect Trump on free and fair elections.

He added that AmCham T&T would continue to monitor developments in Washington and its impact on T&T and the region.

Suryadevara spoke about President-elect Trump’s future energy policy and its impact on T&T and the Caribbean.

T&T is the largest producer of LNG in the hemisphere in which several Caribbean countries are looking to switch to LNG.

However, Jamaica is set to be a new LNG player in the energy matrix and an American company, New Fortress LLC has invested in a regasification plant on the island’s north coastal second city of Montego Bay.

“Jamaica’s MoBay plant has completed its natural gas upgrade so it is now open to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) and they have designs to become a supplier of LNG within the region. Their main power stations are now going to be powered by LNG with supplies from the US. That is probably going to be mimicked in other areas in the Caribbean as this becomes a testament of successful operationalisation. This is a 190-megawatt power plant in Jamaica so clearly there are US energy exports entering the region. Small-scale energy cargoes were supposedly a challenge for companies interested in supplying the region, but now we are seeing the cargoes finding their space within and it is not coming from T&T.”

He believes that based on what Trump said on his election campaign, he wants the United States to be energy self-sufficient.

This comes at a time of declining natural gas production in T&T.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while in T&T in mid-November, had said the LNG terminal in Montego could be a game changer and that Jamaica is poised to become the LNG hub of the region.

New Fortress Energy invested US $175 million to construct the Jamaican regasification plant.

Suryadevara said given this scenario, T&T has to determine where it will competitively land its energy product output.

“Trump wants to unlock the potential of shale. In doing so, not only is there going to be a self sufficiency within the US, but it affords a displaced consumption back into the marketplace that the US would have consumed. So there is now this energy re-balancing on a global scale with muted consumption effects.”

He also referred to global oil giant, Saudi Arabia whose government has made it clear of the need to “pivot away from oil and gas” into a new economy. He added that T&T needs to do the same.

Trump has made his intentions clear to deport illegal migrants back to their countries of origin.

Suryadevara said the United States’ immigration policy must be looked at within the context of its economy and where it is headed, which is similar to T&T’s situation.

“You would have noticed during the campaign there was no focus on Caribbean trade on either political side. Similarly, there is the issue of immigration and it is an issue the Americans have to treat with no different than T&T has to deal with its own immigration issue.

”How do you balance the requirements of a growing economy and the segmentation of a labour force to fuel the growth of that economy?”

Suryadevara asked about what size of population would T&T need to have with a labour force that could produce goods and services that would be internationally competitive.

“Does the population need to increase?

“So while there is postulation among some that T&T’s population needs to increased, we also have large portions that are not formally engaged in the economy. It is no different in the United States as there are jobs that are filled by different segments of the labour market and immigration fuels that,” he said.

Suryadevara is hopeful that the new US Government would place more emphasis on a “pre-clearance” agreement.

“In preclearance, it means if you clear custom, excise and immigration in T&T before you even land in the US. So when you go through your screening checks you would be clearing as if you are clearing in a port in the US. The benefit of becoming a pre-clearance site is that you can access domestic US airports from Piarco. You can have a business traveler from the US come to T&T with a driver’s permit so we can access huge markets that presently have to go through international airports. Imagine what it would mean for trade and business investment.”

He said AmChamT&T will continue to discuss the issue with the T&T Government and other stakeholders.

“Barbados has already had their airport audited for pre-clearance consideration and that was a push by AmCham Barbados and the private sector. While we may not have the market size for preclearance, there are other factors in T&T which gives us an advantage,” he said.

Trade legislation

Suryadevara spoke about the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) which derives from the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act of 1983, was amended and became the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Agreement in 2000.

He said it is up for re-negotiation in September 2020 which would be at the end of Trump’s presidential term.

He also spoke about a new piece of legislation that would shape US and Caribbean relations.

“You also have the Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016 which is a significant piece of legislation that we can look towards. This was brought by House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel out of New York and it has already been passed in the US House of Representatives. It is now before the Senate and it is being pushed and co-sponsored by two Republicans and and seven Democrats. In principle, it also builds upon the CBI and what they call the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, which is an add on to the CBI,” he said.

A media release from the US House of Representative on June 13, 2016 said the legislation requires the State Department and administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to submit to Congress a multi-year strategy focused on enhancing engagement with the countries of the Caribbean and enhancing outreach to diaspora communities in the United States. The legislation puts particular emphasis on energy security, countering violence, expanded diplomacy, and other priority areas.

The media release also quoted from Eliot who spoke on the House Floor during the debate: “That is the aim of this bill, which would prioritise US-Caribbean relations for years to come.”

Suryadevara said the CBI has been “hugely beneficial” to T&T.

“Energy exports from T&T dominate almost 70 per cent of CBI concessions historically. In the 2013 report presented by the International Trade Commission which assesses the trade arrangements of the US with partners, CBO provides market access for our merchandise like LNG, petrochemical products into the US.”

Economic outlook

Suryadevara also spoke about T&T’s economic outlook for 2017 given the international climate and local developments.

The Central Bank’s November Monetary Policy Report (MPR) said T&T’s GDP declined by 6.7 per cent in the first half of 2016.

He said this comes as no surprise toAmCham T&T nor was it to the rest of the business community in the country.

“Businesses are experiencing this on a daily basis. Not to be a bearer of bad news but we at AmCham T&T believe that the second half of 2016 if it is not equivalent to the first-half decline, may be slightly worse. The conditions will be similar. If you look at the outages on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate for maintenance, the downtime of Atlantic and compounded with gas curtailment, it is hard to have an expectation that the second half of the year will be better.”

He said 2017 is shaping up to be a challenging year.

The MPR forecast that T&T would achieve 1.6 per cent GDP growth in 2017.

“The Central Bank is privy to a lot more data than we are but we do see 2017 as being challenging. We as operators are feeling the economic decline in revenue contraction, labour challenges, foreign exchange shortages, so we live it. This is a confirmation of what we have been going through.”

Despite the economic problems, he said T&T still has a lot going for it.

“We are going into 2017 with a very healthy import cover, the Heritage Stabilisation Fund (HSF) is still of great consequence. But we no longer can simply bank on that. The rate of transformation has to be more deliberate in 2017 and we will work with the Government in achieving positions for the new economy.”

AmCham T&T membership

AmCham T&T has 300 members and 25 per cent of its membership are US-based companies. That 25 per cent represents a little over 50 per cent of the US companies in T&T that are members of AmCham. This means not every US-based company belongs to AmCham.

He estimated that there are 90 to 95 US-based companies in T&T.