Should TCL shareholders accept Cemex’s takeover offer?

On July 1, 2002, Mexican cement giant Cemex issued a press release in Monterrey, Mexico and in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. Cemex announced that it was launching a public tender offer to acquire the 80 per cent stake in Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) that it did not already own through its subsidiary, Sierra, which owned 20 per cent of the Claxton Bay company and was then its single largest shareholder.

The Cemex offer price in July 2002 was $ 7.15 per share, inclusive of accrued and unpaid dividends and payable in cash. The offer price in 2002 was equal to about US$1.68 as the exchange rate then was $4.25 to US$1.

The 2002 takeover bid by Cemex was ultimately unsuccessful because it was only able to convince shareholders owning 67 per cent of TCL’s issued shares to amend its Articles to remove the provision that limited a person’s right to have an interest in TCL shares or to control voting rights of the company in an amount that exceeded 20 per cent. The threshold then was 75 per cent.

Of course, that initial battle for TCL pitted elements of T&T’s private sector against elements of the labour movement, with the trade union representing TCL workers, the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, then led by Comrade Errol McLeod, coming out victorious.

But it is obvious that Cemex has spent the last 14-and-a-half years strategising about how it could complete the takeover bid it started in January 2002.

If I were a TCL shareholder, the question that would be uppermost in my mind is what has transpired in the last 15 years to cause Cemex to reduce its offer price for TCL from $7.15 to $4.50, or to state it more accurately, from US$1.68 to US$0.66.

In 2002, TCL reported group third party revenue of $1.131 billion, group profit attributable to shareholders of $118.5 million and earnings per share of $0.49. In its most recent audited annual report, in 2015, TCL recorded $2.115 billion in revenue, $428.8 million in group profit attributable to shareholders and earnings per share of $1.19.

The situation with the company’s financials is not as rosy in December 2016 as it was a year ago. For the first nine months of this year, TCL reported revenue of $1.436 billion, down 12.3 per cent from last year. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, loss on disposal of property, plan and equipment and restructuring costs amounted to $394.25 million in the period January to September 2016, which was 17.5 per cent less than the comparable period in 2015.

As TCL chairman Wilfred Espinet and TCL director Nigel Edwards said in their directors’ statement, which is dated October 27: “The revenue decline has been largely caused by the precipitous fall in construction activity in Trinidad and Tobago where the group has faced a decline in sales across all business segments.

“Weak demand also impacted some of the countries in our Caribbean market, but was offset by the positive performance in Jamaica despite the discontinuation of clinker exports to Venezuela.”

What the TCL directors are saying is that the company’s performance in 2016 is going to be pulled down by the depressed state of the T&T economy.

The statement of the TCL directors finds support in the information memorandum for a $500 million, six-year, fixed-rate, 3.80 per cent bond that the government is attempting to raise on the local market to finance its 2017 budget deficit.

According to the information memorandum: “Within the construction sector, local sales of cement, sales of aggregates and sales of hardware and construction material declined by 23.5 per cent, 15.1 per cent and 21.9 per cent, respectively.”

But, as any above-average primary school student could tell Cemex, the depressed state of the local economy—which is directly linked to the sharp decline in cement sales in this country—is likely to be reversed in 2017 when the government finally begins to roll out its capital expenditure programme.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley has already signalled that the government will seek funding from the Inter-American Development Bank to build a highway from Valencia to Toco. That highway is linked to the construction of a ferry port in Toco as well as the construction of two Sandals hotels in Tobago. The 750 hotel rooms in Tobago will necessitate an infrastructure upgrade of the island that is meant to include new water and electricity capacity and a new terminal building at the Arthur NR Robinson International Airport.

All of that construction activity, plus the resumption of work on the highway to Point Fortin and other government projects, will increase the demand for cement in T&T.

In short, it is extremely unlikely that cement demand in T&T will be as low in 2017 as it has been in 2016 and, therefore, all things being equal, TCL’s performance in 2017 is likely to be much improved over its performance in 2016.

In my view, therefore, the Cemex takeover bid of December 5, 2017, was timed to take place when TCL’s investors might be concerned about the future of the company. Some might call Cemex’s timing brilliant business opportunism, while others might refer to it as a disgracefully cynical attempt to lowball the TCL shareholders. I am leaving that issue right there.

And what about the offer?

But if I were a TCL shareholder, I would be looking to get much more than $4.50 (US$0.66) a share for my shares in the company.

In fact, Cemex would have to present very cogent and compelling arguments and evidence to convince most TCL shareholders of why it should not start the reckoning of a reasonable price at US$1.68 (or $11.39) per share, which was the price the Mexicans offered to TCL shareholders in 2002.

Why should Cemex offer TCL shareholders less in 2017 than it did in 2002?

Important in analysing that question is that many things that have not changed at the Claxton Bay-based cement producer in the last 15 years: TCL is still the only regionally owned manufacturer of the commodity in the Caricom region; in most countries, TCL is still manufacturing product that is protected by the 15 per cent Common External Tariff; TCL still has a distribution network that can reach a tiny village in the north of Grenada as easily as a construction site in New Kingston.

These factors, plus the improvement in cement sales in T&T for the reasons outlined above, would result in a price north of $11.39 (US$1.68).

In addition to those intrinsic factors, TCL’s balance sheet has been significantly improved since the Wilfred Espinet-chaired board removed the previous board and management of TCL in September 2014, when the company was on the brink of insolvency.

The second point is that Cemex ought to make the offer in both US and TT dollars. In other words, if shareholders want to be paid in US dollars directly into their US accounts, they should be afforded that privilege.

In my view, therefore, any investor who accepts the current Cemex offer of $4.50 a share would be doing themselves a serious disservice. Any local financial institution that agrees to take $4.50 a share would not be representing the best fiduciary interest of their pensioners, policyholders or depositors and might find themselves facing serious questions from those they represent...if not pre-action protocol letters.

If I were asked, my advice to Cemex would be to scrap this sub-optimal $4.50 takeover offer immediately and revert to shareholders with something that gets the ball rolling at US$1.68 ($11.39).

You don’t woo a niña hermosa for 15 years and then take her to KFC, do you, caballero?

It would be embarrassing if it took a competing bid to get Cemex to improve its offer.