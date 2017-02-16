Local RBC helps RBCFCL’s 2016 results

A major contributor to improved results at RBC Financial (Caribbean) Ltd was the huge reduction in impairment losses.

Let us now review RBC Financial (RBCFCL) results for the year ended October 2016.

Changes in financial position

Total assets rose by 3.20 per cent to $85.3 billion from $82.6 billion.

Most of this increase was concentrated under balances with central banks, which climbed to $12.3 billion from $9.3 billion. The sale on its Suriname operations in July 2015 impacted the comparatives of several items on both the assets and liability side.

Investment securities advanced to $13.96 billion from $13.45 billion. The largest component, available-for-sale securities at fair value, rose to $13.82 billion from $13.00 billion. Here, treasury securities rose to $6.84 billion from $5.13 billion and government and state-owned debt moved to $5.2 billion from $4.95 billion. The major decline was shown under corporate debt securities, which fell to $1.69 billion from $2.34 billion.

Loans and advances to customers declined to $36.7 billion from $36.9 billion. Notably, gross mortgages fell to $15.9 billion from $16.4 billion.

Advances to commercial and corporate customers edged up to $15.95 billion from $15.86 billion. Loans to retail customers fell to $6.07 billion from $6.39 billion.

Premises and equipment declined to $1.05 billion from $1.2 billion. Although additions registered at $85.5 million, depreciation charges consumed $159.3 million while disposals reflected $100.2 million. Included in the latter was $69.4 million related to its Suriname operations, which were sold to RFHL.

Cash and equivalents closed at $10.03 billion from $10.58 billion. Treasury bills climbed to $5.0 billion from $3.88 billion while amounts due from other banks fell to $3.99 billion from $5.63 billion.

Total liabilities increased by 2.6 per cent to $67.1 billion from $65.4 billion.

Customers’ deposits closed at $62.65 billion from $60.85 billion, reflecting an improvement of 2.97 per cent.

Deposits from both the state sector and consumers declined; the former closed at $3.56 billion from $4.24 billion while the latter ended at $26.4 billion from $31.9 billion. In contrast, private sector deposits climbed by 36.6 per cent to $30.4 billion from $22.3 billion.

Sums due to associates and affiliated companies fell to $1.43 billion from $1.67 billion.

Other liabilities rose to $1.22 billion from $1.10 billion. Here, the two largest increases were noted under interest payable and “other”; the former rose to $118.9 million from $79 million while the latter jumped to $231 million from $121.3 million.

Equity movements

Total equity improved from $17.21 billion to $18.14 billion. After excluding non-controlling interests of $796 million, shareholders’ equity closed at $17.35 billion (2015: $16.44 billion).

The two largest components of non-controlling interests reflect accumulated retained earnings from RBC Royal Bank Holding (Bahamas) Ltd ($426.7 million) and Finance Corporation of Bahamas Ltd, which accounted for $323.8 million.

The accumulated deficit improved to $956.9 million from $1.52 billion. The brought forward deficit was lowered by current year’s profit of $863 million and then increased by a transfer to the statutory reserve of $106.2 million and a comprehensive loss of $192.6 million. The comprehensive loss reflected the re-measurement of post-retirement benefit obligations.

Other components of equity improved from a negative $205.1 million to a positive $34.3 million. Most of this reflected the benefits of exchange differences on translating foreign operations.

Each of its 12,946,494 shares outstanding had a book value of $1,340.03 (2015: $1,279.74.)

Revenues and profit

Interest income grew marginally to $2.98 billion from $2.93 billion. The interest on loans and advances to customers fell to $2.62 billion from $2.63 billion.

However, interest on investment securities improved to $350.9 million from $283.9 million or by almost 24 per cent.

In contrast, interest expenses contracted to $259 million from $352.5 million. The two most prominent declines were shown under interest on customers’ deposits and other interest bearing liabilities; the former fell to $232.6 million from $290.1 million while the latter shrank to $19.1 million from $50.4 million.

These changes saw net interest income improve by 5.6 per cent to $2.72 billion from $2.58 billion.

Non-interest income expanded by 20.9 per cent to $1.68 billion from $1.39 billion. This improvement was driven by a 21 per cent increase in fees and commissions to $1.15 billion from $953 million.

Within this category, trust and investment management fees declined to $224 million from $243 million.

Both transaction service fees and credit related fees advanced; the former closed at $375.5 million from $321 million while the latter climbed to $551 million from $388 million. Also, foreign exchange earnings rose by 30 per cent to $439 million from $338.5 million.

Non-interest expenses rose by 7 per cent to $3.06 billion from $2.86 billion. Staff costs declined to $1.32 billion from $1.33 billion. In contrast, other operating expenses rose by 32 per cent to $942.7 million from $713.6 million.

Impairment losses on loans and advances contracted to $224.3 million from $356.1 million.

Sixty-three per cent of that impairment figure ($141.6 million) was attributed to mortgages. Although the sums not previously charged and that are now being written off increased to $402.4 million (2015: $324.3 million), the recoveries also improved robustly to $185 million from $34.6 million.

RBCFCL’s share of both associated companies and joint ventures declined. In the case of its associated companies, this contribution fell to $3.1 million from $6.3 million.

This was impacted by the lower profitability of its 31 per cent stake in DFL Caribbean Holdings Ltd. With respect to its 33.3 per cent stake in its joint venture real estate company, RGM Ltd, its share of profits contracted to $1.3 million from $23.5 million.

These movements saw pre-tax profit from continuing operations register at $1.12 billion from $781 million, reflecting a 43 per cent improvement.

In 2015, taxes of $13 million combined with the net loss from its Surinamese operations of $122.3 million pulled down the net profit to $645.5 million. In 2016, taxes of $164.4 million resulted in an after-tax profit of $956.6 million.

These results translate to EPS of $73.89 (2015: $49.86.) However, the group still has some way to go to completely erase its remaining deficit of $956.9 million.

Divisional performance

RBC Royal Bank (T&T) Ltd experienced 5 per cent growth in net interest income and 12.5 per cent improvement in non-interest income. These factors, along with the loans impairment moving from a negative $52 million to a positive $72 million, helped this subsidiary record a robust gain in its pre-tax profit picture.

At RBC Merchant Bank, net interest income improved by almost 22 per cent. In addition, non-interest income expanded by a factor of almost 288 per cent. This subsidiary also experienced positive loan recoveries, which helped its pre-tax income to explode by 1,100 per cent, albeit from a small base.

Both the investment management and trust company experienced profit declines.

The largest profit centres are located outside of Trinidad. They include the very profitable Bahamian operations, to which we alluded earlier.

This grouping also includes subsidiaries in the Eastern Caribbean (Barbados, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines). Operations in the Caymans, Dutch Caribbean and British Virgin Islands also made useful contributions.

Share price of parent company

Royal Bank of Canada is the parent company, which share price, on the Toronto Stock Exchange, rose from C$71.27 on February 1, 2016 to C$95.42 on February 8, 2017; this reflected an appreciation of 33.9 per cent.

During calendar 2016, investors were paid quarterly dividends totalling C$3.24 (calendar 2015: C$3.08).

At the recent price, this reflects a yield of 3.40 per cent.

On February 24, 2017, shareholders will receive their first quarterly dividend of C$0.83. On that same date, the bank will release its results for Q1 2017 (period ended January 31, 2017).

Subsequent events

On January 12, 2017, RBC Royal Bank (T&T) Ltd initiated a voluntary separation and early retirement offer to its permanent, full-time employees.

At about the same time, and after many years of bank resistance, trade union recognition for its staff was obtained.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that relationships between foreign owned companies and local trade unions tend to be progressive and relatively harmonious, when compared with locally owned companies; let us see if that tradition holds true in this case.

In the next article, we will turn the spotlight on Massy Holdings Ltd 2016 results.