Label House’s sticking to business

Not daunted by the sharp economic downturn T&T has experienced in the last three years, CEO of Label House Group Ltd (LHG) David Lewis says periods of economic decline are the best times to invest in new markets.

Lewis, who has been in printing and packaging for four decades, has witnessed more than one downturn in T&T, as well as changes in the TT/US exchange rate from $3.60 to $4.80 and now at around TT$6.80.

He said his company has weathered the storm through all three downturns from the time it opened its doors in 1978, when T&T was coming out of a recession in the late 1980s, and then in the late 1990s.

The Label House Group (LHG) manufactures and exports labels to more than 25 countries, servicing the beverage, brewery, tobacco, petroleum, personal care, household, alcohol and banking industries.

Lewis spoke to the Business Guardian at his company’s Frederick Settlement, Industrial Park, Caroni headquarters late last month, about surviving in a downturn and the challenges that come with it.

He said trends are showing that there has been a reduction in buying and therefore, “what we expect is a rise in import substitution. Every time we went through a recession our company grew but this time it did not happen. It’s a very scary moment.

“It contracted so hard in T&T that the consumers and the buying public, they almost stopped buying. It’s not like Kelloggs versus Sunshine, when they could not get Kelloggs, they bought Sunshine. They has been a reduction in purchasing Sunshine also.”

Lewis added that his company is in a “most true” recession compared to other decades as a business, but he is not daunted.

“When T&T is in recession, Jamaica is booming. When Jamaica is booming, Guyana is in a recession, Suriname, Barbados, all of them have different situations. There are always some countries doing well. Right now we are surviving on Haiti, Jamaica and Guyana—they are doing well. Curacao is doing well also, so we don’t depend on T&T.”

He added that even though his team was expecting growth and that did not happen, he is satisfied that LHG invested in other countries because approximately 15 to 20 general printers (or manufacturers of labels) who did not specialise, and who existed when Label House entered the market, got wiped out. Only specialised printers exist in T&T and there are fewer printers now.

An economic downturn for Lewis is not all doom and gloom.

It is, rather, a time to invest as well as touch base with importers who he believes should change their strategy.

“It is a time to invest and try to come together with the manufacturers in T&T who were importing so boldly while there was money. Now that there is limited US currency, these importers are coming to the local sources and they want to fight us with Chinese prices. But this is not China and you (the importer) do not have money. You only have TT dollars.”

Buying local

Lewis said telling consumers to buy local would not make a difference as the young people of today are “not listening to that anymore; that was of the 80s. If everybody in T&T switches to local items, I would not have time because I would be so busy (with manufacturing labels).”

He added that consumers have not switched to local brands and remain loyal to the international ones. Comparing the other three downturns in T&T in the last 40 years, Lewis said within the last two years consumers have not switched to local brands as they did in the other recessions.

“There is still money moving. The cut is not as deep as it was in the 90s or in the 80s where you had to buy local. Foreign goods just were not on the shelves. Today, I am still seeing on the shelves Clorox, Heinz, I don’t know if this would continue for 2017 and 2018, normally it curves.”

While there are no plans to retrench staff, Lewis said workers must be seen as having a career path as well as they must be treated like family. Every six months employee appraisals are done. The employees are told about their performance after the appraisals.

“We’re a very transparent company and if you are not performing, we tell you like it is. We know there are matters that have come up in the Industrial Court and we try our best to hide ourselves away from that. It is very difficult. We have a whole department dedicated to human resources. It’s four people working to make sure we do not treat the employees in a way where they will consider protesting.”

Explaining through an example, he said, there is a limit to treating employees nicely as LHG was giving employees water bottles rather than having the five gallon water stations because the bottled water had a label on it and the five gallon containers do not have a label.

The company then encountered a problem of employees carrying home cases of water. This action by the employees cost the company money so it had to be stopped, but the workers began to protest.

Safe and secure

Apart from the challenges of sourcing US currency, there is the problem of security as his company has been broken into and a great deal of damage had been done to the premises when the company had just moved into Caroni.

Disappointed with e-Teck’s response to the security issue, Lewis said: “We asked e-Teck, who is the landlord, to help us protect this industrial park and we really had not had a good response. E-Teck is saying they don’t have enough money, this is recession.”

Meanwhile, e-Teck in emailed responses to the Business Guardian said: “In accordance with e-Teck’s tenant/landlord lease agreement, each tenant is responsible for securing his/her individual premises. Security patrols are conducted on all parks inclusive of Frederick Settlement over the long weekends. These patrols are to detect or prevent squatting, dumping and other illegal activities on the common areas over which e-Teck has jurisdiction at the parks.”

Asked whether overall, e-Teck provides security/police patrol for the various business parks throughout T&T, e-Teck said each tenant is responsible for securing his or individual premises.

Referring specifically to when a security breach occurs, e-Teck said: “If the security breach occurs in an unoccupied factory shell or common area, e-Teck’s security personnel investigates and reports same to police. If the security breach is within the premises of a tenant, then the responsibility lies with the tenant to report to the police. Once e-Teck is informed of this breach, the company provides the necessary support to the tenant as part of duty of care for its tenants.”