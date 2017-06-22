Picking up the pieces

Dr Roger Hosein, senior lec­turer, University of the West Indies (UWI), said Tropical Storm Bret will have an im­pact on T&T’s business en­vironment and overall econ­omy, and added that the storm’s impact must be looked at from different angles.

“On account of the storm, there has been a lot of panic buying at the groceries, gas sta­tions and other commodities, which may or may not be needed with the event of a storm. This increases the demand side of economic activity as there is a temporary surge in the marginal propensity to consume,” he told the Business Guardian on Tuesday.

On the flipside, he said that businesses and companies that were closed will see a negative impact on their production and sales.

“At the same point in time, though, on the supply side there has already been a con­traction in blocks of activities in manufac­turing, such as those sectors that work night shift, schools as announced by the Minister of Education, various fast-food outlets and the commercial banking fraternity,” he said.

Tropical Storm Bret hit T&T on Monday night and impacted many businesses across the country on Tuesday.

The storm made landfall on southern Trini­dad with maximum sustained winds of 40mph and a great deal of rain. There were reports of torn roofs, downed trees and fallen utility poles in both Trinidad and Tobago.

By 5.00am Tuesday morning, the tropical storm watch was lifted, but there was damage throughout the country and many businesses and corporate offices remained closed.

Hosein said when authorities release figures on the extent of the damage done to infra­structure, then the public will have a clearer picture as to the storm’s impact.

“Dependent on the infrastructural cost of the storm—damaged bridges and buildings, magnitude of the flooding—one would have a better idea of the overall cost and damage to the supply side of the economy that the storm would perpetuate,” Hosein said.

“The mop-up costs to the State can be quite costly, dependent on the extent of the damage and one has to hope this is not significant as the fiscal balance is already negative and the debt level already very much on the ascent.

“Significantly, the closure of production facilities in the export-revenue earning part of the economy, if it occurred, would put the squeeze on an economy already starved of for­eign exchange.”

Hosein said that Tropical Storm Bret hitting T&T in June shows an early start to this year’s hurricane season and urged the Government to plan ahead for other natural disasters that may be in waiting for the rest of the year.

“The early start of the hurricane season with an actual tropical storm in mid–June may sig­nal an active season. In this regard, the State may want to look ahead and redirect the use of its make-work programme towards ensuring that river banks and all associated water ways are cleaned and free of encumbrances to the flow of water. It would also want to address its work on bridges in the country so no obstacles occur to the free flow of water.”

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday after­noon, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said that the Government did not as yet have an esti­mate as to the cost of damages from Tropical Storm Bret.

Business stops

The Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) an­nual budget presentation, which was supposed to have taken place on Tuesday, was deferred until Wednesday.

On Monday, the Bankers’ Association of T&T (BATT) sent out a release advising that banks would be closed on Tuesday.

Also closed on Tuesday was the Industrial Court, all primary and secondary schools, Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), Uni­versity of the Southern Caribbean (USC), all THA offices, all Telecommunications Services T&T (TSTT) stores and offices, the University of T&T (UTT) and the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business.

Popular fast-food chain KFC closed its doors across T&T at 8 pm on Monday night.

On Monday, the Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA) advised employers to pay special attention to staff absences which may have occurred as a result of the effects of Trop­ical Storm Bret.

“Employers who have implemented disas­ter preparedness and communication policies should treat with absences in keeping with such policies. However, employers who do not have such policies should make every effort to contact their staff concerning what is required of them for business operations tomorrow, if any.”

The ECA also reminded employers to contact the ECA’s call centre at 675-5873 or 297-3970 for detailed advice on their specific situations.

While the Government advised public servants that all ministries and Govern­ment offices would be opened on Tuesday and everyone should go out to work, Public Services Association (PSA) president Wat­son Duke encouraged public servants so stay at home and consider it as a “family day.”

On Tuesday morning, communication minister Maxie Cuffie sent out a release advising the public that all government offices were opened for business.

By Tuesday morning, the Airports Au­thority confirmed that operations were back to normal at the Piarco International Airport and the ANR Robinson International Airport as some flights had been delayed on Monday.

Bmobile offered free calls to customers from 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday because of the impact of Tropical Storm Brent.

Their media release stated: “In the after­math of the storm, customers’ first priority is to ensure that their immediate and ex­tended family are safe or can tell them what type of assistance they may require.

“Now that the storm has passed, we will be providing mobile customers with free local calls to any network, just so they can make sure that everyone in their circle is safe.”

Chambers react

Gabriel Faria, CEO, T&T Chamber of Industry and Chamber, who was out of the country told the Business Guardian on Tuesday that he was relieved there was not significant damage to the country.

“We are relieved that the storm did not do significant damage to the country, and we recognise that some citizens were negatively affected mainly due to flooding.”

Daphne Bartlett, president of the San Fer­nando Business Association, said on Tues­day that about 50 per cent of the businesses on High Street, San Fernando, were opened.

She said businesses owners have busi­nesses to run and so many came out but the problem was that many workers in the busi­nesses places failed to show up on Tuesday.

“I think the workers took the cue as they heard that banks and school would remain closed. Those workers in the private sector decided to remain at home.

“We business owners came out with the intention to work. We are sorry that there are the floods but we are also happy that no one was killed. At least it is not as bad as some natural disasters around the world,” she said.

Bartlett added the fact that some workers stayed at home on Tuesday is clear sign of the poor work ethic of the country.

“In T&T’s culture people always want an extra day home; that is the culture. Look at England which is a developed country, people go out to work even when the weather is bad. T&T needs to improve its produc­tivity,” she said.

PHOTOS:

KRISTIAN DE SILVA

ANDRE ALEXANDER