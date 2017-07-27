Building a legacy

T&T is home to some of the most successful businessmen in the Caribbean.

Scores of local entrepreneurs have built large enterprises that span the region through their acumen, guile and the pillars of a society that, in spite of all its shortfall, has provided them with sufficient levels of support—fiscal, financial and otherwise.

Building a business is no easy task, and those who have done it at the highest level—and done so legitimately— deserve every measure of wealth and adulation bestowed upon them.

Fundamentally, though, the question that must be asked is: how many of these tycoons are concerned with their legacies?

Naive capitalism supports the accumulation of wealth for the satisfying of one’s own needs and that of his family posterity. Certainly that’s one element of a legacy. But what if we expand the perimeters of capitalism and legacy-building to focus on something much broader than that; much broader than the mere accumulation of wealth for intergenerational transfer.

If we expanded the idea of capitalism to focus on the notion that beyond remitting taxes, our successful businessmen (and women) should be concerned with doing more for a society that has done so much for them.

In the developed world, the idea of businessmen cementing their legacies borders on obsession. For example, in the United States businessmen give away millions of dollars each year to various academic institutions, to fund research in areas such as medicine and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and to solve some of the most challenging and complex issues facing civilisation today. (The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a classic example of an organisation trying to accomplish all three).

Where do T&T’s businessmen stand with respect to such legacies today?

Without a doubt, our local businessmen owe nothing more to society than to conduct their affairs legally and to “render to Caesar, Caesar’s things.” That said, can our local business moguls augment the value of their overall societal impact in new and distinguished ways? The answer is yes.

In this regard, I see two outstanding examples of legacy building by two of the best entrepreneurs this country has ever produced: Arthur Lok Jack and the late Dr Anthony N Sabga.

Mr Lok Jack gave his name—along with a significant financial contribution—to an academic institution that will be around long after he himself expires. In the case of Dr Sabga, the Caribbean awards that bear his name has given millions of dollars to deserving laureates since its inception in 2005.

Both of these gentlemen have secured their legacies. There is nothing that stops more of our successful entrepreneurs from engaging in acts like these. Undoubtedly, many are engaged in charitable work of one kind or the other. More power to them. But the idea of a legacy dictates that their giving be institutionalised or, put differently, that they contribute in ways that build and support enduring institutions.

T&T is ripe with issues waiting for institutionalised solutions. A good example of this is the Rockefeller Foundation. Started by one of the wealthiest businessman in history, John D Rockefeller (in today’s dollars his net worth would be around US$300 billion), the foundation has been around for 104 years and as the declarative statement says it has “a legacy of trailblazing new fields, convening unlikely partners, and sparking new innovations that lead to transformative change.”

Annually the foundation provides over $100 million in grants to support education, medical research, agricultural research and countless other initiatives. The Rockefeller Foundation is unquestionably an institution. Beyond just piling up and giving his money away, Rockefeller accomplished something much greater. He accomplished the immortality of his name.

Our local moguls have every opportunity to do the same.

