ECA chairman: Put national interest first

Keston Nancoo, the new chairman of the Employers Consultative Association (ECA), assumes this position in the middle of very challenging times in the country.

From an economic slump to a combative industrial relations environment, the country has its fair share of problems.

However, Nancoo believes there is hope.

“In the context of lower energy revenue, the central government’s fiscal position has worsened. However, it is being projected that the T&T economy would benefit from the coming on stream of new gas production. This is specifically from bpTT’s Juniper platform which is likely to begin in the third quarter of 2017.

“This should boost natural gas supplies in the energy sector on the whole. However, one may wonder if the ‘good news’ of the pending increase in natural gas production may not be an inhibitor to other avenues of economic development as players await the traditional upsurge in government revenues with its traditional consequences,” Nancoo told the Business Guardian last Wednesday at his home, Arima.

Nancoo is group vice president, human resource services at Guardian Holdings Ltd, and succeeded Suzetta Ali as head of the ECA.

This is his second term at the helm of the organisation, having previously served from 2011 to 2014. He will now serve from 2017 until 2020.

The appointment was made following elections at the ECA’s 57th annual general meeting, which took place at its conference and training facility in Aranguez on June 29.

The ECA is an umbrella organisation and social partner, representing all the major employers in T&T and deals with industrial and employee relations matters among other issues.

Social partnership

Speaking on the traditional tumultuous relationship between labour unions and employers, Nancoo said constructive dialogue would go a long way in improving the social situation and the economy.

“The ECA is committed to taking the lead in the process to create a virtuous circle which recognises the value of the power in the interdependent relationship between key players in a tripartite process: employer, labour and government. Financially profitable businesses can fuel economic growth which can lead to the retention and creation of jobs.”

“This should, and must, translate into the payment of decent wages and influence a better quality of life for employees and, by extension, their families. Profitable companies contribute more to the tax base of the country and the government benefits. As the government benefits, they are in a position to do more to facilitate more positive conditions for business expansion and development opportunities for citizens. The quality of everyone’s life improves. Everyone wins.”

He said there has been limited success in the past with social dialogue among labour, employers and the government because the different stakeholders at times believe they have different interests.

“I am of the view that parties to the conversation do not demonstrate a shared common understanding of what is meant when it is said, ‘let’s do this/that in the national interest.’ What really do we mean when we refer to national interest given the fact that the meaning of national interest is a vague and an ambiguous term that carries a meaning according to the context in which it is used?”

Nancoo added that this ambiguity hinders the process of formulating a universally accepted definition.

For him, it is of even greater significance that social partners should be totally committed to a deep discussion of the meaning of and components of national interest and, additionally, the significance of the promotion of a culture and the institutionalisation of the system of tripartism and social dialogue in T&T.

Other stakeholders

Nancoo spoke about other challenges that the country faces including groups that have not been part of the traditional industrial relations environment.

“The challenges around youth employment and underemployment continue to carry a very high social and economic cost. No longer can we afford to ignore the grim challenges that we face as a nation. Our nation’s youth must be seen as an integral part of the solution. Of even greater concern, is that they are no longer prepared to carry a heavy share of the burden resulting from policies formulated by the adult generation. The disturbing truth is that quite a lot of them are becoming disconnected from the political process, fed up with systems that have no effective answers for the job crisis.”

Referring to crime, he said both blue- and white-collar crime continue to affect the nations.

“Both forms of criminal activities increase the cost of doing business which, quite naturally, will have an impact upon economic growth and job creation. There is to my mind an urgent need to rebuild the confidence and trust in all our institutions.”

Nancoo referred to T&T’s national watchwords—discipline, production and tolerance—and said these will guide T&T back to economic and social stability.

“Discipline by social partners to commit to the re-engagement process by not only remaining at the table, but, most importantly, working towards securing the best outcomes in the national interest as would have been defined by social partners.

“Production should be to institutionalise in our psyche the mantra: a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay.

“Tolerance should be to demonstrate at all times, tolerance towards what is different; and acceptance towards the otherness. We cannot achieve a common end if we pursue individual goals.”

