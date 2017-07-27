Jupiter calls it quits at Petrotrin

Professor Andrew Jupiter has cited the need to leave a legacy for his family as the main reason for his decision to quit as chairman of the board of state-owned Petrotrin last week.

In an interview days after leaving the company, Jupiter denied that his resignation was because of disagreements with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet over recommendations for major changes at Petrotrin but rather the need to attend to his family.

In an interview on Tuesday, he told the Business Guardian, “I think it’s good now to bring it to a closure at a time like this. Three members of my family are Petroleum engineers. It’s time I take a look at how I can leave some legacy for them.”

Jupiter said he gave his best effort during his tenure in the position and argued that the numbers speak for themselves.

He added that under his chairmanship, Petrotrin had made significant strides forward.

“I will not try to say what I have achieved but all I will say is that the figures before you show what we have achieved,” he said.

And what are the figures?

Since the Jupiter-led board took over Petrotrin in the last quarter of 2015, the company’s crude production has increased by seven per cent and its refinery throughput by 33 per cent. This is according to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

Jupiter explained how the increase in crude production was achieved.

“We took decisive action with relation to the areas under us. When oil prices were US$30 a barrel, we had a recovery plan. We knew Petrotrin did not have the money but we knew the incremental production service contracts (IPSC) had the money. So we decreased overriding royalties when prices fell below US$30 a barrel, we increased the length of the IPSC for another 10 to 15 years—because you had to look at the project life and after that—and we also increased our work programme by an additional 12 wells. That is why you are seeing the increase in production now.”

He said the board and—by extension—the company has had a very good relationship with the OWTU.

“With agreement from the OWTU, we entered into what we call “win-wins” in Trinmar and that is why the Trinmar production has stabilised. This is not sustainable but all I am saying is that we have been able to stabilise production. So what I am saying in a nutshell is that with lower oil prices, we have done what no other board has been successful in doing. We have arrested the decline in crude production and this was done under “lower for longer” oil prices and not at US$100 a barrel.”

The former chairman noted that under his leadership, Petrotrin had reduced permanent employment by 10 per cent and contract labour by 60 per cent.

“We have decreased operating expenditure. When we went in it was $5 billion and we brought it down to $4.5 billion last year. This year we are on track for it to be $4 billion.”

On the issue of Petrotrin’s debt service and the upcoming two-bullet payments—which together stand in excess of US$1.5 billion—Jupiter said the board had pointed a way forward for the government.

“We put forward a plan to refinance our bullet payments, and now we are working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that takes place.”

With respect to the payment of taxes and allegations by the Minister of Energy Franklyn Khan that Petrotrin was owing the government $1.5 billion in taxes, Jupiter denied it was because of his board.

“This is an important one. We have commenced paying our taxes. You would have read in the newspaper that Petrotrin owes $1.2 billion in taxes. I want to tell you we have started paying our taxes and of that figure only about five per cent is because of this board.”

Arguing that the company has a clear path forward, Jupiter touted a five-year strategic plan.

“We have a strategic plan which we did not pay a cent externally to do. All of it was done internally. Most companies bring in people to do their strategic plan. If you ask how many state enterprises have submitted a strategic plan to the government in the last two years, you will see how many they are. Petrotrin is among a few. Why we did it internally? It is because we wanted to chart the course for a five-year period.”

Jupiter said the strategic plan calls for crude production at Petrotrin to exceed 60,000 bo/d and, even now, there are some days that production has been close to 50,000 bo/d. He said private involvement in Petrotrin is not new and it was part of the company’s strategic plan.

“We were looking to see what partnerships we can have in Trinmar. We also looked at what partnership we could have on-land so those are the areas the board looked at. It could take the form of IPSC where you have a base and every production above the base you have a formula for the share.

“You also have a situation where 27 companies showed interest in partnering with Petrotrin on improved oil recovery because it shows that where you have oil you will get more oil, and we will be able to recover another 20 per cent or more when the project comes on stream. That is where you have known oil.”

Jupiter added that “Petrotrin is a different beast to many people. I see no problem for us to have involvement with the private sector. Only 16 per cent of our acreage is controlled by Petrotrin. The rest is controlled by joint ventures. So we have to look and see what partnerships we can have.”

The government had said all options were on the table where Petrotrin is concerned.

Jupiter pointed out that his greatest challenge was working with all the stakeholders.

“You have to deal with the shareholder; you have to deal with the employees; you have to deal with the Ministry of Energy, and all of that in a situation with low oil prices where you have a high debt burden. The person who is there must have the skill to manoeuvre, with the powerful OWTU, the shareholder, the employees and the contractors. You have to earn their respect.”

Jupiter has served T&T for decades as the country’s chief technical officer in the Ministry of Energy, its Permanent Secretary and the architect of its production sharing contracts. He has held the position of president of the National Energy Corporation as well as several board and advisory positions spanning the NAR, UNC and PNM administrations.

“I wish to thank successive governments that have given me the opportunity to serve my country. Since 1989 I was on the Trintoc Board. More than that, for the last 46 years I have been associated with Petrotrin in its various incarnations starting in 1971 with Shell, Trintoc, Trintopec, Trintomar and now Petrotrin.”

Jupiter said it is not the end of public service for him but he has to now refocus on his personal life and his family. While he has resigned from Petrotrin’s board, he remains on the board of the National Gas Company.

He said whatever he has achieved in his public life has never been done alone and, in the case of Petrotrin, he was fortunate to have led a very good board and an excellent president of the company.

“I have never worked by myself. I have a good team. There is no one who is able to deal with the issues and leadership like the current president and, moreso, with integrity of heart. In addition, he has assembled a very good management team and I believe the team we have is capable of moving Petrotrin to the next level.”