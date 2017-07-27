More pressure for healthcare systems?

Cabinet will have to consider that thousands of people, particularly in south Trinidad, who depend on Petrotrin for their healthcare and, as such, do not use the already heavily burdened public healthcare system.

Energy Minister Franklyn Khan has said that everything is on the table as it relates to Petrotrin but one thing that is not well known is the extent of healthcare support services Petrotrin provides to its workers, retirees and their dependants.

The company has a generous healthcare plan that allows its employees, retirees and some close family members to benefit from free healthcare.

Inherited from its predecessor companies including Texaco, Petrotrin is responsible for the maintenance of at least seven health centres and one hospital. This means that the company’s 5,000 employees and its 4,000 retirees and their dependants use the companies facilities and doctors.

Former energy minister Conrad Enill said this is part of the challenge that the government will face in seeking to determine the best way forward because there are fixed costs which it will have to treat with, including those that are part of the collective bargaining process such as pension plans and healthcare plans.

The 2015 EITI report identifies the challenge by noting that the company has been committed to the communities in which it operates.

The report says, “Petrotrin contributes to the Treasury, develops indigenous capabilities and ensures human development within the company and through its many community investments. To this end, the company has consistently supported several groups within the national community to ensure the sustainability and preservation of Trinidad and Tobago’s multifaceted culture.”

In addition to the healthcare support, Petrotrin is also responsible for the maintenance of several community facilities including different camps and clubs that provide recreation for the communities. For example, weddings, bingos and other events are held at the clubs at lowered rates so communities can benefit from the company’s presence.

All of that could be at risk.

Petrotrin also provides water and electricity services to some communities that they operated in for decades. This was seen as a benefit for the employees and the communities that the company operated in.

Enill noted that the government will have to consider what Petrotrin’s priorities are and will also have to remember that Petrotrin imports crude using foreign exchange and then refines the crude and sells it to the local market at a cost including the exchange rate losses. That too, he said, must be part of the consideration.

It is clear that the decisions that will be made by Cabinet will not be straightforward. Whatever course of action taken, it is likely to significantly impact ordinary lives.