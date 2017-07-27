PSA head is ready to rumble

The battle lines have been drawn and public servants are ready to rumble.

Urging the nation to prepare for an epic confrontation on August 4, president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke is warning that “things will get worse before they get better.”

However, he is reassuring workers that they will not be abandoned as the battle wages on.

Accusing the Government of deliberately executing a sinister plan to discredit public servants in the eyes of the nation before stepping in as a “saviour” and offering Public Sector Reform as the answer to stamp out corruption and mismanagement, Duke declared, “enough is enough.”

Set to lead the 20,000 members under his charge in a revolutionary move which will see the entire trade union movement unite next Friday, Duke is blasting the current administration for acting in an “oppressive and unrelenting manner.”

Unwilling to confirm if it was a total shut-down of the public service, Duke said the planned action was reminiscent of 2010 in which they fought the same fight against the establishment of the T&T Revenue Authority (TTRA) and Property Tax.

Labeling it as “funny” that back then they were also battling with the current administration which was then headed by former prime minister Patrick Manning, Duke said, “They are anti-labour and they have not been upfront with workers.”

Calling for unification on all fronts, Duke said the trade unions had agreed on a singular purpose to raise awareness regarding job security both in the public and private sectors, financial security and social issues affecting the average man such as crime, healthcare and taxation.

Representing workers from more than 100 state agencies, Duke admitted that after years of being promised improved living and working conditions by successive governments, “members are battle weary.

“They have been embattled for quite a long time now, shuffling from government to government, being promised various things over and over but never having anything delivered,” he said.

Duke noted they had now reached the point where the entire workforce was frustrated.

As a result, he urged members to, “take a day off and come out and exercise your rights.”

Unable to turn his back on the workers whom he had served for the past eight years, Duke—a father of three— said the decision to run for a third consecutive term as head of one of the nation’s largest trade unions was easy as he listened to the “silent cries” of the members.

Claiming there had been a “resuscitation of hope, and a refocus and rechanneling of energies” since his announcement two weeks ago, Duke especially appealed to officers from the Board of Inland Revenue and Customs and Excise Division to assemble early outside the Ministry of Finance, Twin Towers, Independence Square as, “someone has to keep guard.”

To employers threatening workers who were intent on participating on the day, Duke accepted that reality, stating “they could try but we will not be deterred because workers have already been victimised and have remained silent for far too long.”

He added, “This is a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

Duke, who trained at the International Labour Organisation in Turin, Italy, declared,”We intend to do and let them damn us. Then you will see all the trade unions coming together and taking a principled stance. We are much more than them, we have more influence than all of them.”

Pressed about whether a collaborative approach might have been more appropriate to employ versus a combative one given the economic realities currently facing T&T, Duke denied this saying, “The current administration is not about collaboration and there is evidence of that all around.”

He added that though the tripartite system was readily accepted as one which would have included public and private sector input along with the trade unions, Duke stated that unions were “fooled” into this thinking as the government had clearly demonstrated its “disrespect” by shutting it down and making unilateral decisions to fire individuals and cut salaries.

“They don’t want consultation, they want to run a monarchy in T&T.”

Although the PSA has 100 per cent of collective bargaining agreements outstanding from 2014 to present—of which seven are for at least two consecutive periods—Duke said he does not believe the country’s coffers are as empty as government is making it out to be.

In fact, he said, “I agree that the government has no money but not because they do not have revenue. They are spending the money badly.”

He said thousands of dollars were being spent monthly to leave the lights on in government offices after hours; rent being paid to private landlords for premises that are not OSH-compliant; and money is being spent to carry out maintenance and repairs on sub-standard buildings.

Challenging claims that public servants were underproductive, Duke exclaimed, “It is a well orchestrated move to paint public officers as unproductive and deemed to be lazy when, in some case, workers are being deliberately sabotaged.”

Duke said this was evident in the attempts to deny individuals basic items such as drinking water, toilet paper, hand soap and paper towels as was the case several months ago when workers at the Treasury Division were told to walk with their own supplies as the ministry no longer had the funds to continue purchasing such items.

He added that a similar situation was taking place regarding the printing of government cheques as he said the paper needed for it was no longer being supplied by the relevant agencies.

“They (the government) are literally shutting down the public service and this is being done because they want to create reforms but in an aggressive manner,” Duke claimed, adding that it was, “one where they lick-up and then try to rebuild.”

Duke said the employees of BIR and Customs and Excise would be among the first set of casualties as the government intended to retrench everyone before inviting people to re-apply for work on a contractual basis.

On the issue of corruption in the public service—which he agreed was a problem—Duke said: “The only way to deal with corrupt public officials is to enforce the law.”

He went on, “If individuals are violating the law, prosecute them but it is high time we enact the law. Bring in procurement practices to ensure the public service is working as it should so there would be no need for corruption or for someone to pay a bribe.”

Regarding his political aspirations, Duke said while he would have been happy to be on his way out, he “looked around and realised that workers had been sandwiched between the devil and the deep blue sea” and if he were to move on, he would run the risk of having the public sector wiped out and all the good he had managed to accomplish also erased.

Even as he continues to ready himself for leadership of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) as its minority leader, and to contest the island’s two political seats whenever the general election is called, Duke promised, “I am not going anywhere again. I have changed my mind. If they want a fight, they will get a fight but I will not allow them to destroy public officers and wipe out my history and that of those who have served before me.”

