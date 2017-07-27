T&T Chamber: Guyana open for business

Guyana is the gateway to Latin America, and the T&T Chamber of Industry Commerce (TTCIC) is ready to capitalise on the opportunities that the country affords T&T. This comes after a delegation comprising of close to 30 business people across varying sectors of T&T’s economy visited Guyana led by the chamber’s trade desk team of Lisa Douglas, trade and research economist, Navin Seeterram, trade and business development manager and T’Vaughn Lewis, an official from TTCIC’s trade desk.

The two-day visit to Guyana took place between June 12 and 13 and comes after ExxonMobil announced in late March that it had found oil in offshore Guyana. Looking at other external factors which businesses in T&T would face if they started doing business in Guyana, chief executive officer of the TTCIC, Gabriel Faria, said the value of Guyana’s currency would not affect trade between both countries.

“That exchange rate is applicable to all imports of goods and services not just T&T. There’s no impediment to doing trade. When we first looked at Guyana we weren’t sure how many people (T&T businesses) would be interested but we were overwhelmed with requests,” Faria said.

On the issue of staying competitive in a new market, Faria said there were certain cost analyses that could be explored as a way to attract or be competitive in export markets.

“There is activity-based costing, there is marginal costing and this would help us to be more competitive when we are issuing quotes to customers outside of T&T.”

The benefit of going on a trade mission with the chamber, Faria said, was that the chamber would have done research prior to taking the delegation to Guyana. In essence what this means is that a trip that would ordinarily take two weeks, could be compressed into a two-day trip. Each person going on the mission had four meetings, he said, that’s a total of 120 meetings with 60 businesses from Guyana.

“What the chamber did is that we went out, worked with a partner in the market, got profiles of the businesses, identified their needs and, as early as two months before, started identifying potential partners for the T&T businesses to meet. When the T&T businesses went there (Guyana) those meetings were all set up, they came to the hotel and met with the participants.”

Specifically, Faria said T&T can offer Guyana its expertise in energy.

“We have built capacity in terms of energy services in the energy sector, so as opposed to learning from scratch, they (the Guyanese people) have the ability to draw on those resources rather than having to build them up on their own. If you have put in infrastructure based on a certain level of work and that work has declined, you now have capacity that you are now able to export and be competitive.”

Crime is another factor to consider when investing in another country but the group does not believe it is a deterrent.

Exporting goods to that market would also mean that the specific businesses would have to meet the appropriate standards for labeling goods. Probed about this, Douglas said part of the Chamber’s role in setting up trade missions is not only to organise business-to-business meetings, but for the T&T investor to understand the regulatory framework.

“One of the meetings we set up was with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards. They walked everyone through the process for exporting specific products to those markets, what was required, and they (the Guyana businesses) were opened to continued dialogue with exporters to keep the channels of information flowing.”

Douglas said the same standards which T&T businesses have to adhere to in the local market, would be the same standards they would have to adhere to when it comes to the products they put on the Guyanese shelves. Outlining the role which exporTT plays when T&T businesses have to enter new market, Douglas said they offer support through their trade financing facility as well as other facilities that they offered.

Seeterram, speaking about the accomplishments of the mission, said the T&T businesses attending would have saved a lot of time and money on this trip. Matching the right T&T company with the right Guyanese company before the mission needed to happen based on the goals of interested investors before entering that market he added.

Asked about the benefits to our economy once T&T businesses start earning revenue from doing business in Guyana, Seeterram said “there were some logistics companies that came with us on that mission that do business both in the energy sector and non-energy sector. We see a lot of benefits in developing opportunities for diversification.”

Substantiating the point about finding the right fit, Lewis said the before going on the mission, the Chamber requested interested businesses to fill out forms indicating their goals.

“Some of them were initially vague about what they wanted but, based on discussions with the T&T businesses, we were able to ascertain the goals. We spoke to our consultant in Guyana who fit and matched companies.”

Lewis is not ruling out that there would be the potential of a Guyana contingent coming to T&T but for the meanwhile it’s a work-in-progress.