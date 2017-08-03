The diversification conundrum

One of the interesting things about the discussions that surround the diversification of the T&T economy is the sheer lack of consideration for how this process actually happens and into what areas T&T can realistically diversify.

Every segment of society trumpets its own view, but none seem to be able to distill what is certainly a complex issue with the level of clarity needed to make diversification of the economy seem remotely possible.

It goes without saying that diversification is not an overnight process, but much of the rhetoric seems to indicate that the thrust of the diversification effort should be government-led or that any success or failure at achieving the diversification “unicorn” should fall squarely at the feet of the State.

That is where the problem begins and such thinking is clearly unfair.

History has shown that successive administrations have been equally as bad at picking winners as they are at managing enterprises.

Additionally, the role of the private sector cannot be left out in any serious discussion on economic diversification.

The private sector is much better at ferretting out opportunities and certainly much more nimble at capturing them than the State could ever be.

Yes the State should facilitate (through basic infrastructure and policies), but it should do no more than that. In fact, one can argue that the State is already too involved in the economic affairs of T&T and should begin removing itself in many areas.

It’s also important to recognise a major distinction in issues that seem to get conflated.

This involves how economic diversification is defined in the first place.

One school of thought suggests that having more and “diverse” industries, generating more revenues and profits and creating more jobs can be considered “diversification.”

That’s a noble definition, but inherently flawed.

Any real economic diversification of the T&T economy has to be focused on generating foreign exchange.

While having a thriving domestic economy with profitable enterprises is great, if these businesses are not capable of generating foreign exchange, they will not offset the current currency conundrum T&T faces, unless of course, they are capable of saving the country foreign exchange.

Put differently, generating more TT dollars is pointless unless it can help us save or reduce our demand for US dollars.

Open economies like T&T need US dollars to survive.

Incidentally, this logic represents the second school of thought proffered by the chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board, Dr Trevor Farrell.

Farrell goes even further by suggesting that 40 per cent of forex generation should reside outside of the energy sector for T&T to be considered truly “diversified” (the energy sector contribution to foreign exchange is close to 80 per cent today).

That said, the real question that stares us, as a nation, in the face remains: diversify where?

Any real diversification should have two things: the ability of industries of scale to capture more foreign exchange and some sort of competitive advantage.

The transition from T&T being an essentially agricultural economy pre-independence, to an energy economy post-independence was driven by the fact that the country possessed both characteristics at that time, along with focused government policies towards the industrial space.

Where can we find those elements and in what industries today?

Objectively, not many of such opportunities seem to exist given the rapid pace of global innovation and the fact that T&T is still playing catch-up.

Industries such as ICT, the creative sector and tourism have been suggested as possible options.

Fundamentally, though, one has to ask if there has been enough research done and data gathered to support these suggestions?

It is something of a cultural norm in T&T to pick a path and justify it later because of the paucity of data available.

Where economic diversification is concerned, however, that cannot and must not be allowed to happen.

T&T no longer has the luxury of throwing stuff at the wall and observing what sticks.

A good example of an oil- and gas-based country that has managed the diversification process better than most is the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Since the UAE was formed in 1971, diversification of the economy away from the petroleum sector has been a clearly stated government policy.

The UAE has become a global financial and major trading centre, is a location of choice for multinational companies, and a desired destination for international tourists.

In fact, the contribution of oil revenues as a percentage of GDP has declined from 70 per cent in the 1970s, to below 40 per cent in the 2000s.

Certainly T&T’s oil and gas earnings pale in relation to the UAE, but much of their diversification effort was guided by collecting the right data and acting on the results.

Unless research and data guides the process, our society is destined to meander from misadventure to misadventure in search of the holy grail of economic diversification.

