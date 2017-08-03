Taking tea to global markets

Twigs Naturals Ltd (TNL), a business founded in T&T, has won two awards at the Global Tea championships in the United States.

The Global Tea championship, according to its website, is an “independent competition which is judged by tea professionals to determine the highest quality and best tasting teas commercially available.”

The championship comprises three categories: hot tea, iced tea and packaged single-service tea. Within the packaged single serve competition TNL walked away with second and third place.

Scoring between 70 and 79 (which is above average), as well as labelled a tea with “desirable qualities”, Twigs gained the second place spot with its tea called “Twigs Naturals Caribbean Christmas Tea,” in the sub-category called herbal blended (bagged).

Scoring between 60 and 69 which is “Good” (meaning good quality tea typical for the category), Twigs gained the third place spot with its tea called “Twigs Natural Mint Tea” in the sub-category called herbal.

Twigs is one of many start-ups emerging from the entrepreneur incubator operated by Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri). The incubator, which was started in June 2013, is called the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), located in Innovation Avenue, Freeport. It gives assistance and training to start-ups at the development, planning and implementation stages at an average cost of $3 000. The incubator’s format resembles a “mentor-mentee” system where knowledge, support and networking takes place.

Chief executive officer of TNL, Nigel Jordan, spoke to the Business Guardian last Friday about his company, the strategic direction for its future and the two tea awards.

The company is operated both by Jordan and managing director Cheryl Baptiste and comprises six family members located at Jordan’s home in Arima. Baptiste herself is from Paramin. It is a first generation family-operated business which officially started operations in July 2016. The idea of starting a business germinated from an art and craft project with Jordan’s son where they were making tea bags in his backyard garden. The art of being a tea producer can be quite complex, just like wine tasting or cheese tasting Jordan said. He added that the tea specialist must be just as certified. In order to stimulate demand for his tea, his family would host tea parties.

The raw materials for his tea is obtained from farmers throughout T&T and absolutely no imported material is used. The teas and seasonings which are produced by his company are available at certain health food establishments or other stores in T&T, but not available at large chain supermarkets such as Massy.

The rationale for choosing specific locations is to ensure that he reaches the health conscious. Jordan said he does not have a presence in Massy because of the volume of tea which must be produced to satisfy demand.

Talking about his presence in Barbados, Jordan said every Saturday morning there are other relatives associated with the company who are present in Brighton’s family market in Barbados. The packaging of the tea has a T&T flag on it, so the consumers would recognise that it is made in T&T.



Competition

As a tea producer, Jordan and his team face the threat of illegal tea in the T&T market as well as on the global market. Commenting on local competition, Jordan said locally there was competition because most people have kitchen gardens.

“T&T has a couple of Jamaican brands of tea but I think in terms of what we’re offering, the standard, the quality and the packaging, all those things put us in a different space (in the market).”

Panama

Now that he is satisfied that TNL has built a presence in T&T, the award winning entrepreneur wants to deepen his footprint in Panama. He attended the seminar hosted by the Panama Embassy and exporTT last week Wednesday, to talk about doing business in the country. Asked why he found that market attractive, Jordan said: “Panama is service-oriented, it is a space where people from all over the world pass through, and usually you find in spaces like that, a high appreciation for tea exists. If we get one per cent of that lucrative market, we would be successful. Apart from the size of the market, their culture is similar to ours.”

Referring to exporTT’s role, Jordan said they assist with the regulations and concessions which are available in the particular markets as well as whether financing is available.

“What we have recognised for the products we have seen is that exporTT was a great organisation to have in your corner. They carry the mantle, they sing the praises of your product, they push just like you do and because of that, they would have had a good understanding of what you’re trying to achieve. Because of this understanding, exporTT would best be able to advise where to place your product, which markets and which locations.”

Family-run Business

“It is the hope that my business goes on for another generation. We have relations with farmers and their families. For family-run businesses to have longevity you need to have that understanding, you need to have the community-type feel just as in a village.”

Asked whether there are disagreements when it comes to making decisions he said: “Of course we have differences of opinions. It’s in the nature of families for that to happen. Something as basic as saying Bamboo flavoured tea is the number one tea, and everyone on the team is into this bamboo tea, except me. You must have arguments especially when everyone is passionate about the product, quality and standard. If there were no disagreements I would be worried.”

Given his role as leader in the business and household, Jordan said his role defines him the most.

“The business is so much a part of the household and family life that they’re one and the same. But family definitely comes first and then everything else after that. My two little people (two children) are the source of my inspiration. They do the quality control, they do the tasting, from there we get the drive and passion.”

For the immediate future, Jordan said he has started preparations for Carifesta 2017.