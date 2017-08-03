Tobago economy suffers

The inter-island transportation situation between Trinidad and Tobago has been nothing short of a crisis over the last four months. The fact that it is easier to travel to Miami from Trinidad than it is to get to the “sister isle” speaks to the magnitude of the impact of poor air and sealift between the islands.

On the commercial end, when the Super Fast Galicia (the only designated inter-island cargo boat) exited service of the maritime route, an implosion in trade between the islands immediately set in. The ease with which cargo once moved between the islands was severely impeded causing untold stress to the Tobago business community.

The replacements for the Galicia (MV Transporter and the Atlantic Provider) were seen as unsatisfactory by scores of Tobagonian businessmen as both could neither accommodate the volume of cargo as the Galicia nor move with the same speed.

To compound matters, regular breakdowns in the fast-ferry service—the T&T Spirit and the T&T Express— affected the movement of commuters and tourists between the islands. The domestic economy in Tobago has suffered heavy losses on both the commercial and local tourism end as a result.

The most recent blow dealt to an already battered island was the refusal of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilots in mid-July to fly the ATR aircrafts that traverse the route. Several flights had to be cancelled and many were delayed when the pilots took strike action over safety concerns and technical problems they stated the aircraft was experiencing.

According to chairman of the Tobago Chamber, Demi John Cruickshank, the current scenario could have been avoided had the early appeals of the chamber been appeased.

“Since August of last year we raised our concerns about the Super Fast Galicia exiting service of the seabridge and warned that if an appropriate replacement was not found in the proper time, the consequences could be dire,” Cruickshank told the Business Guardian.

He added that as a result of the inter-island transportation fiasco, the business community in Tobago had suffered tremendously.

“The last four months have been a nightmare for Tobago businesses. Businesses in Tobago have lost between 30 and 35 per cent of their sales because of this debacle. We’ve even had companies threatened with foreclosure by banks because of the seabridge situation. When businesses cannot receive goods to sell they cannot generate revenues and cover their expenses,” he said.

Cruickshank noted that the replacements for the Galicia were woefully inadequate to meet the commercial needs of the seabridge.

“The Galicia was able to hold up to 113 trucks daily which allowed for a smooth flow of goods from Trinidad to Tobago. When the Atlantic Provider came on the route, it was only able to transport 40 trucks, so immediately you had an over 60 per cent decline in the volume of cargo that could come over to Tobago.”

Questioned about the impact of regular breakdowns in the two fast ferries, and the subsequent removal from the route of the T&T Spirit for repairs on the Tobago economy, Cruickshank stated that the tourism sector has been the biggest casualty.

“Tourism has really felt the brunt of the pain associated with the troubles of inter-island transportation. Tourism is the main income earner in Tobago, and domestic tourism makes up a significant part of that. We’ve had reports of hotels having to cut their staff rotations down to four hours a day just to not lay off workers. With only one fast ferry servicing the route, the passenger volumes coming across to Tobago has been essentially cut in half,” Cruickshank said.

Asked about the impact of the recent protest by the pilots, Cruickshank pointed out that CAL was a “perennial problem”.

“The protest of the pilots caused a further dislocation of transportation between the islands. International arrivals have been declining annually since 2007 when we had about 88,000 visitors to the island to just around 18,000 international visitors today. So domestic flights bringing Trinidadians across has been the key in offsetting the declining international arrivals. Any fears of their ability to return would mean that Trinidadians would be reluctant to come across to Tobago in the first place,” Cruickshank pointed out.

The chamber chairman noted that air travel to the island provided a different range of income earning potential for the Tobago economy.

“When people travel by plane, they usually rent cars or take a taxi to move around so all these add-on services invariably were affected.”

Cruickshank added that the interplay between the seabridge and the airbridge mattered to the Tobago economy.

“When you only have one fast ferry available—as we do now to service the route—it means that those who would have ordinarily taken the boat now have to take the plane if they wish to get across to Tobago. One CAL flight to Tobago can only hold 68 passengers whereas as the fast ferry would have been able to accommodate up to 800 passengers. So you effectively have to add over 10 flights to move one ferry load of passengers by air.”

With the new Cabo Star cargo boat coming on stream in the last two weeks, Cruickshank stated he was optimistic that a part of the transportation woes between the islands had been remedied.

“We currently have backed up cargo coming across which we expect will take about three weeks just to clear the backlog of goods to Tobago. It’s mostly hardware supplies, grocery items and pharmaceuticals. We’re happy to have cargo moving again on the seabridge.”