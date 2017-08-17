Creating social impact through IT

Research related to gender occupational segregation suggests that women and men choose careers based on different criteria, making it more likely for women than men to be naturally drawn to careers that allow them to make a difference.

In the US, the three most common professions for women are teachers, nurses and administrative assistants, according to a list compiled by the US Department of Labor. By contrast, information technology (IT) roles don’t even make the top 25, and according to Deloitte, fewer than 25 per cent of all IT roles in developed countries are held by women.

A whole host of reasons come into play when trying to understand the underrepresentation of women in IT and tech jobs. Lack of female role models in the sector, lower uptake in relevant subjects at school, and the challenge of breaking into a male-dominated industry are just a few. But are women also underestimating how an IT role can transform business and improve society?

It is clear there is a greater need to show that working in IT can have a positive impact on all of our lives. Consider the enormous reach of IT, with more than half of the world’s population having access to the internet, according to the 2017 Digital Yearbook. While recent ransomware attacks such as WannaCry and Petya demonstrate the potential exploitative outcomes of using IT as a malicious tool, they also highlight the huge positive role IT professionals play in combating weaponised software.

Many examples can also be found in the field of big data—rapidly emerging as one of the most important areas of IT—which allows us to examine large amounts of data to uncover hidden patterns, correlations, and insights. This can help both public and private companies measure their progress, as well as help policy-makers better understand the issues of the day and make informed decisions that impact us all.

Earlier this year, the United Nations (UN) announced its support of mastering and measuring big data to achieve all 17 of its sustainable development goals. The UN maintains the importance of big data in evidence-based decision-making at national, regional, and international levels, such as when mapping poverty or tracking food security. Furthermore, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is the UN’s specialist agency for information and communication technologies, has reiterated that action taken by its members to embrace big data on a global scale will enable new opportunities to solve key development challenges.

From these examples, we can see the crucial role that IT plays in our everyday lives, protecting us against everything from cyber attacks to humanitarian disasters. Still, the number of women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects remains stubbornly low.

According to the World Economic Forum, only 16 per cent of female students globally graduate from college with STEM subjects compared with 30 per cent of men. There is tremendous opportunity for women in IT to positively impact the world around them.

It is imperative to communicate this force for good to girls and women to increase participation in IT-related subjects and careers. Academic institutions and the broader tech sector need to create role models that help inspire young women to pursue a fruitful and impactful career in this field.

Some online programmes aim to prepare students to effect positive social change by improving the lives of others and their communities. Those who want to enter the field of IT can study online while remaining in the Caribbean, meaning students can use their skills straight away to benefit their communities.

More Caribbean women in IT creates an environment where women are more empowered to challenge the stereotype of a male-dominated sector. This then creates the conditions for women to thrive and become leaders in this exciting, dynamic, and crucial industry.

Dr Karlyn Barilovits, Dean of the College of Management and Technology, Walden University