Moderate growth expected in 2017

Though the economies of the Caribbean are still considered “emerging markets”, they can be segmented into two main categories.

Firstly, there are the com­modity producers like T&T and Suriname and, secondly, there are the service-based econo­mies like Jamaica and Barbados.

When commodity prices like oil and gold do well, the T&T and Surinamese economies tend to flourish, while the economies of Jamaica and Barbados tend to experience slower growth.

However, when these commodities are faced with low international prices, then the opposite situation takes place—T&T’s economy falls into a slump while countries like Jamaica fare better.

Dr Dillon Alleyne, deputy director, Car­ibbean region, Economic Commission Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), made this observation two Thursdays ago when ECLAC launched its regional report at its of­fice on Chancery Lane, Port-of-Spain.

At the launch, ECLAC projected that Latin America and the Caribbean economies will jointly grow by 1.1 per cent in 2017, after two consecutive years of contraction.

It also projected that T&T’s economy would grow by 0.3 per cent in 2017.

ECLAC separated the Caribbean into two groups of countries which are the commodity/ goods exporters and service producers which are influenced by tourism activities and off­shore financial services.

The commodity exporters in the region de­clined by 3.1 per cent in 2016, while for the service producers ECLAC has seen moderate growth of 2.1 per cent.

Suriname, whose economy is based on com­modities such as oil and gold, declined by 10.4 per cent in 2016 compared to the strong eco­nomic growth it registered of 4 to 5 percent during the international crisis of 2009.

T&T another commodity based economy, declined by 4.5 per cent in 2016 according to ECLAC.

“We have a divergence in performance be­tween these two groups,” he said.

He said that Guyana is the exception among the commodity exporters which grew by 3.3 percent in 2016 and ECLAC projects “positive growth” in 2017.

He said that the vulnerability to external shocks is “extremely high” for many coun­tries of the region.

For 2017, Alleyne stated that ECLAC projects that the “goods producing” countries will show expansion as well as the service producers.

“The goods producers will benefit form the uptick in commodity prices. Those increases are not very significant but they are of some consequence.”

Collectively, ECLAC said they expected the Caribbean region to grow by 2.1 per cent in 2017.

For the goods producing countries, ECLAC expects growth of 1.8 per cent growth, while the service producers will be 2.3 per cent.

“This is very interesting as during the crisis it was the other way. The goods producers were growing significantly and the service producers were in trouble. The point I want to make is that we continue to be troubled by external shocks,” he said.

Region’s debts

Alleyne said that the huge debt problem continues to be a major headache for the Car­ibbean region.

According to ECLAC, the average debt to GDP ratio in the Caribbean was 72.6 per cent in 2016.

“The two most indebted countries, Barbados and Jamaica, have experienced some decline in their debt. But those debt ratios are extremely high, in excess of 100 per cent. Barbados, de­pending on how the debt is computed, should be in excess of Jamaica’s debt. The point is that indebtedness continues to be very high. A debt of around 35 per cent to 40 per cent would be in a reasonable range but look at where the Caribbean is.”

He said even more important is the debt service.

“In some countries it in excess of 50-60 per cent of government expenditure. In other words, when they account for all government spending, only 50 per cent goes to education and other critical services.”

Alleyne added that the debt service also leads to liquidity issues and whether the said coun­try can raise the debt payment when it is due.

He pointed out that the Caribbean, as a whole, had started to make strides in reduc­ing its debt burden.

“Many of these Caribbean countries have run into these problems because of fiscal shocks, issues of natural disasters, climate change and so on. Of course fiscal manage­ment is important as well.”

Economic restructuring

Given some of the challenges that the region faces, the ECLAC deputy director believes both the service and commodity-based economies are in “real trouble.”

“We argue that it is not enough to talk about macro economic management as important as that is. We think that there is some sort of industrial restructuring that has to take place in which you raise the share of new activities in the economy.”

He said the challenge is more than just “di­versification” and regional countries have to look at new areas to build industries like green industries, education and health tourism.

“If you look at Guyana, which has done fairly well, they are diversifying in the number of activities but they are all primary activities and they have not gone up the value chain. So, industrial restructuring is a much deeper issue to increase the share of growth activity.”

He said there is a wide range of opportunities in the health sector which countries like India have pursued to develop their economies.