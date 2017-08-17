Petrotrin and privatisation

Last week we explored the idea of privatising Petrotrin and provided evidence, that privatisation improves profitability, commercial efficiency, capital investment and output. Argentina (YPF), Bolivia (YFPB) and Brazil (Petrobas) provide examples of this.

We also saw that it is possible to reform national oil companies without privatisation. Having outlined the evidence, our interviewees Professor Andrew Jupiter (former chairman of Petrotrin), Gregory McGuire (strategy and energy consultant) and Ozzi Warwick (chief education and research officer, OWTU) presented their views on the most pressing issues facing Petrotrin. These included high operating costs, suboptimal refinery configuration, a high debt burden, weak governance, poor asset integrity and low production.

In Part 2 of this article we dig deeper into this issue to assess whether or not privatising Petrotrin is a solution.

What is the right solution?

For McGuire, partial privatisation in which the government retains the majority of control may be part of the solution. He explained that Petrotrin requires an injection of capital and major refurbishment, particularly to its refinery.

He also suggested that it may be more prudent to build a new refinery and the existing refinery may be mothballed or used as a first stage processor.

McGuire stated that since neither the government nor the company can finance these investments it seems sensible to engage the private sector by way of partial privatisation.

He identified other strategies that include rescheduling of the company’s debt and identifying a strategic partner with financing to construct a modern refinery. He also identified streamlining the workforce in line with new requirements, investing in enhanced oil recovery techniques and increasing exploration efforts on land in deeper horizons.

Jupiter cautioned that raising capital does not imply selling the company to the private sector as there are other ways to achieve this such as by increasing the company’s production. This will, in turn, generate revenue.

Jupiter believes that total privatisation will not happen because of the company’s history.

Petrotrin’s early years were marked by significant foreign ownership. From 1968-1975 the Government took control of the company’s assets as foreign companies sought to shut down their local operations in light of the challenges brought on by the Arab oil embargo and also because their assets became unprofitable.

He said that “as long as a company is not making profits they will leave and this has happened in the past. Our key challenge is to address our debt. We also have to make the correct decisions to ensure that the company is profitable.”

His other solutions include increasing local crude production to reduce the cost of importing crude oil for refining, completing the ultra-low sulphur diesel project to improve the quality of diesel produced (expected completion Q4 2019) and investing in improving asset integrity. In addition, improving the efficiency of the refinery to increase the market value of products and optimising manpower are also key.

As an ardent nationalist, it is not surprising that Warwick is completely against privatising Petrotrin.

He explained that “by focusing only on the commercial piece of the picture, we are bound to miss substantial details. Petrotrin is the third largest contributor to Government energy tax revenues and paid an amount of TT$4.1 billion in tax payments in fiscal year 2014/2015. It contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and it holds the key to expanding oil production.”

Data from Petrotrin shows that both refinery throughput and refinery utilisation increased year-to-date (September 2015 to September 2016) and Petrotrin’s Board has had several discussions with its stakeholders (including the OWTU) in which ‘quick-win’ strategies have been outlined to increase production from the State-owned company.

Some stakeholders argue that the government will still benefit significantly if Petrotrin was privatised as contractual terms can always be negotiated to enable the State to receive adequate tax revenues.

In response to this, Warwick emphatically stated that “everybody is saying privatise, but nobody is stopping to think what it will mean for T&T if that happens. As it stands now, the details of production sharing contracts signed with multinationals are top secret. How would we even know that the contractual arrangement is beneficial to the country and who determines that?”

He concluded “the right question has to be about improving corporate governance and implementing strategies to make the company better. It also is about how we ensure and guarantee that State enterprises are managed to the benefit of all citizens. It cannot be that the answer is to privatize goods and services that are provided by the State. This is the crux of democracy.”

Conclusion

The country awaits the publication of the findings and recommendations of the Petrotrin Review Committee and the subsequent consultation with stakeholders on the planned direction of the company.

In the meantime, the TTEITI Steering Committee and Secretariat will continue to provide a forum for all stakeholders with competing interests to ventilate these issues and to provide civil society with independently verified information to hold both companies and government accountable.

Petrotrin belongs to the citizens of T&T and much is at stake in how its future is managed. The government will be well advised to seek wide stakeholder consultation (including citizens) before it acts on the Petrotrin Review Committee’s findings and recommendations.

Submitted by Nazera Abdul-Haqq, policy coordinator, TTEITI Secretariat.