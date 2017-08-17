Shell, bpTT dominate nation’s gas reserves

Two companies control more than three quarters of T&T’s proven natural gas reserves with bpTT accounting for 55 per cent of all the proven gas in the country.

That fact was among the findings of the Natural Gas Master Plan which has been laid in the Parliament after being in the government’s possession for almost two years.

The plan noted: “There is limited competition in the upstream supply of gas with four major players and several small producers. The major producer is bpTT, which holds 60 per cent of the total gas production and presently holds 55 per cent of the proven reserves; bpTT is a major player throughout the gas chain. As well as being the dominant upstream player, it has downstream interests in the Atlas methanol plant and is a major shareholder in ALNG.”

BG, now Shell, is the second largest upstream player and is the largest shareholder in Atlantic and a major LNG offtaker through trains 2, 3 & 4.

According to the master plan—which was prepared for the government by consultants Poten and Partners— bpTT has at least 12.578 tcf of 3p (proven, probable and possible) reserves in its Columbus Basin.

The energy giant has 6.728 tcf in proven reserves, 2.969 tcf in probable reserves, and 2.881 tcf in probable reserves.

It also holds another 5.597 tcf in identified exploration resources for a grand total of 18.175 tcf.

The report noted, “The Columbus Basin is one of the larger gas provinces in the western hemisphere to be developed over the last few decades. Major gas fields include Immortelle, Cassia, Mahogany, Flamboyant, Amherstia, Corallita, Kapok and Mango. The Tobago Basin contains the Hibiscus, Poinsettia and Chaconia fields.”

In addition to the potential 19.175 tcf of natural gas still left in the basin, it has already produced 15 tcf of gas and more than a billion barrels of crude oil.

It must be noted that the report was done prior to bpTT’s announcement earlier this year of a 2.0 tcf discovery in its Savannah and Macademia exploration wells.

It is the first time that the oil company’s reserves in the Columbus Basin have been published as the company has always insisted it will not comment on its reserves position.

The plan also noted that Shell—through its acquisition of BG Group and Centrica—now holds 7.158 tcf of 3p reserves and could potentially hold more exploration potential than bpTT with an estimated 13.962 tcf of identified exploration resources for a grand total of 21.12 tcf.

The report noted that within the last decade there has been limited exploration success which has been accompanied by a limited amount of drilling since 2009.

In addition, the master plan noted that the failure to discover more gas has, in part, been responsible for the decline in production and recurring gas supply shortages.

“The relatively low exploration success in the last decade has resulted in a decline in deliverability of the producing gas reservoirs as larger fields deplete and increasingly small and marginal fields are brought onstream to fill the supply gap. The decline in available deliverability over recent years has led to increasingly frequent supply curtailments to both NGC and ALNG.

“Critically for NGC its average supply levels have been well below the contracted volumes, in contrast to ALNG where average supply levels have apparently been maintained at least at contractual commitment levels. Shortfalls in contracted gas supply volumes to NGC have had a knock-on effect on the ability of NGC to meet its downstream gas supply commitments.”

The plan also revealed that while the NGC can be sued for failing to deliver gas to its downstream customers there are no similar penalties to the upstream producers for their failure to provide the NGC with contracted gas.

“In all cases, the supplier who fails to deliver gas and causes the shortfall to occur should bear some of the cost of measures taken to compensate for that shortfall, potentially through contract penalties. However, the consumers must also accept that continuity of supply has a value that has not to date been reflected in the gas prices they have paid to date and that they must bear part of this cost in the future.”

The major gas producers in T&T are: bpTT (formerly Amoco), BG, EOG and BHP. Repsol, Centrica, Niko, Trinmar, NGC and Petrotrin which hold shallow water acreage at various stages of development. Licensed deepwater acreage is held by BHP, bpTT, BG and Repsol.