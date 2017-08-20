Living life by the book

Asaf Pirali has been a pioneer in private tertiary education in T&T for more than three decades. In fact, through his efforts and desire to offer an educational experience that would be internationally recognised, many have been able to accomplish their academic dreams . Sunday Business caught up with the scholastic entrepreneur to see how he keeps the fire for life burning.

How many years have you been in business?

I have been the Founder and President of the School of Accounting and Management (SAM) later incorporated as SAM Caribbean Limited, for the past thirty-three (33) years.

What has been your biggest success?

I have contributed in many areas of my life making it difficult to select the most successful one. Amongst the most exciting ones, I have been an International Faculty of the Haggai Institute of Atlanta, where I trained World Christian Leaders for ten years, at venues located in Hawaii and Singapore. My area of training was in Leadership and Management Skills upon which the leaders were supposed to take this training and impart it in their home countries.

Foremost in my memory is being a Board Member of HOPE International Limited for ten years, reforming street kids in Brazil and imparting formal work skills unto them which enabled them to change and return to society leading exemplary lives.

Other achievements include my being a radio speaker for the past fourteen years on the theme/subject “God is a Miracle Working God” and nine years on television with the theme “Teachings on Divine Intervention,” both of which have touched and impacted many lives in Trinidad and Tobago and the region.

I am also proud to have been a Governor of the Anglia Ruskin University (UK) for three years and today Anglia Ruskin has been named in the top one per cent of a global ranking of the best universities in the world by Times Higher Education global ranking. I feel honoured to have been part of this process.

A life changing experience was being the first chairman of Isaac 98.1 FM for a ten-year period where I was involved in raising the funds for all of the station’s equipment and also raising the funds for the new building in which they are now housed, in addition to guiding the policy direction of the station at that time.

Perhaps the greatest success would be the pioneering of the private tertiary industry sector in T&T and making education available not only on a full-time basis but also on evenings only or Saturdays only, which was unheard of in 1984. To date we have produced thousands of graduates whose lives have been changed with many holding senior positions in every sector of society including the Government and globally.

Amongst the achievements of SAM, in 2004 I was appointed by the then government, on the committee as the only private tertiary executive to review the “Dollar for Dollar” funding which eventually led to the formation of GATE and the most unlikely result which allowed students at Private Tertiary Institutions to receive GATE funding.

Other remarkable achievements of SAM include me being the Vice-President of ATITT, which was set up to encourage the Government to establish a formal procedure to accredit tertiary education. This eventually led to the formation of The Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT).

Have you ever failed at any endeavour?

About 25 years ago at SAM I had initiated a project called “Earn While You Learn” which was designed to allow students to earn all their school fees while they studied. This project was designed to utilise a pyramid-type market plan selling an amazing appliance which was imported from Taiwan. This appliance could cook in eight ways at the same time, including frying without oil, boiling without water, toasting, roasting, baking etc. A test trial showed that everyone had loved this appliance and as such I imported five forty-foot containers of it. On arrival in Trinidad, the containers were dropped abruptly, damaging the glass cooking component which created a hairline invisible crack in some of the appliances. During usage, some would explode and shatter like a car’s windscreen. This scared me and I pulled back the plan.

What makes you decide whether you want to enter into a new venture?

In my early business life, I was inspired by JF Kennedy’s statement: “It’s not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” I therefore sought projects that would enhance people’s lives and further develop our country. Later in life, I used divine guidance to direct me.

Best advice you have ever received?

If you are unhappy about something in your life do something positive about it. Don’t call unfavourable events problems, call them opportunities and use them as springboards to success.

Have you ever felt like you could lose it all?

Yes, when I started SAM, the banks refused to give me funding, stating that in spite of my amazing business proposal they felt that a business school could not have generated the funds to repay such a loan. In spite of all of my objections and fighting they turned me down. Miraculously, the owner of the property agreed to convey the property to my wife and I as I promised him that I would make the money to repay him in two years, keep in mind the bank thought I could not repay in twenty-five years. I did reflect on if I did not make it, I may have lost everything; but with God’s help I did make it and was able to pay him off in two years as promised.

What drives you?

Initially, my desire to give my children a better life than I had, drove me. Later, betrayal by employees who saw my success and tried to compete against me inspired me to seek out the finest exclusive international partners and create the finest facilities unmatched with world class standards.

When did you recognise that you’d made it?

When I started SAM, business degrees were only offered at a single local university. It was like a “taboo” to imagine that a single citizen could create an institution that could offer an acceptable degree to the public. The positive response of the public and, more than ever, their requests for additional areas of training helped me to recognise the potential that helped us create the success factor that we have been.

What do most people think about you that may or may not be true?

Many people think that my involvement in education and church ministry was inspired by the desire to make money. This is so far from the truth as I have always been inspired by love for people and wanting to enhance the lives of many people as I could. I have been a minister of religion for over 20 years and have never touched a dime for doing God’s work either in Trinidad or abroad.

What do you believe are the key factors to succeed in business?

My answer to this question may be surprising to many. My primary success has come from falling in love with God and letting Him give me divine guidance and direction. Scripture tells us that: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him.” I have experienced this in my life, having grown up as an average country boy.

Other success factors have been gradual growth rather than trying to accomplish too much too quickly. Of critical importance has been changing our business model to suit global trends and the changing business environment.

We moved from being a school offering professional accounting courses to one that offers academic Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral programmes with content relevant to the economic needs of the region and creating a modern environment by integrating appropriate technologies.

A further critical factor was honesty and integrity in business.

Last but not least the tremendous support of my family which includes my wife, my children and their spouses and the faithful and dedicated relatives, friends, employees and the successful and satisfied students who keep recommending potential students to us.

​