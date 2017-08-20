Restaurant Week keeps on growing

Despite the tough economic conditions facing T&T, T&T Restaurant Week shows no signs of slowing down as it gears up to take place between September 15 to September 24.

From its inception five years ago to now, the culinary experience has shown a significant growth in popularity—starting with the participation of just 19 restaurants in 2012 to close to 80 high-end eateries opening their doors this year to the public to enjoy two weeks of discounted prices.

The platinum sponsors for this year’s event are AMCO and Scotiabank.