55 years: How do you feel?

Next week, T&T will mark 55 years as an independent nation.

How do you feel?

The question comes from a 30-year-old calypso and it is a question that is just as relevant today.

Independence Day will come with much celebration, but let me pose another question to the nation. Are we celebrating the fact that we are 55 years old or are we celebrating what we have accomplished in 55 years?

Two very different questions and the answer, in and of itself, is significant.

Being 55 years old is a function of time, our accomplishments over 55 years is a function of what we have done with that time.

We debate which of our leaders should be credited for selective successes and which political party has done more for T&T but do we also lament their individual and collective failures with the same alacrity?

We have made choices during these 55 years and these are responsible for where we are today.

In the midst of the celebration, it is important to place our status in context in order to form a platform for the next generation.

T&T has much to be proud about so, how do we add to this base?

How do we foster the sense of national pride that we often see from Jamaica, despite their economic difficulties; pride that is sometimes lacking here?

How can we replicate the social framework of, for example, resource-scarce Barbados without living off our abundant energy resources?

We share our independence day with another country—Singapore. They gained independence from the UK on August 31, one year after us. In terms of land mass, T&T is about seven times the size of Singapore and possesses infinitely more natural resources. How does the development of these two countries compare?

Many a government minister have returned from a visit to Singapore anxious to replicate the success of that country. Yet, the one thing that Singapore does not suffer from is a lack of governance.

Oil wealth

Venezuela used its oil wealth to subsidise almost every aspect of life. Today, they are a country in strife with failing institutions.

Another oil -rich country—Norway—operates on the basis that very little is subsidised. Citizens pay the full cost and the more important objective was to develop a sovereign wealth fund to manage the day when hydrocarbon resources will no longer be the driver of their economy,

Clearly, we are closer to the model of Venezuela than to Norway. The implication is that we run risks that are closer to that of Venezuela than Norway. Hardly an appealing outcome for anyone seeking to observe 55 years of independence.

Norway has a US$960 billion fund to meet the needs of four million people. We have a fund that is just over $5 billion for our $1.3 million. Yet many politicians from both sides were actually boasting of that on the political platform and many of their supporters cheered.

Now that our oil and gas windfall is fading, what do we have to show for it?

55 years have gone, how do you feel about our heritage fund?

The children

In Norway unemployment benefits entitles you to a percentage of your previous wage and, after a year, you are cut off except for reasons like injury.

In other words, there is an incentive to find a job in the first place and then keep it. Imagine if that was the approach in T&T instead of the make-work programmes; many of which were simply tools to buy votes. Without those programmes we may have had no URP gangs, no gang leaders and no gang wars for contracts.

All babies born in Norway to unemployed mothers receive around Kr 30,000 in the first year. That means no need for a CEPEP programme for single mothers.

Instead, mothers get to spend time with their children and do not have to face exploitation for a “10 days.” The money does not go to contractors and “ghosts” gangs but, instead, goes directly to the children. All babies receive just under Kr 1,000 a month.

For stay-at-home parents (paternity leave is also given) another Kr 3,000 is on offer up until the child is three years old. Children and pregnancy-related medical appointments are free within the health sector.

Education in Norway is also free up to tertiary level. We are now scaling back our tertiary eduction programme after a clearly disastrous decade of largess that has achieved very little tangible benefits.

Singapore also offers childcare benefits and the risk of systemic abuse is dealt with by reducing the benefits for parents with more than two children.

55 years have gone, would we have the same levels of crime that exists now if we properly catered to our children?

Wealth creation

Norway owns a two-thirds share in its state oil company Statoil. The profits from this company goes into their SFW. Can you imagine state enterprises in T&T being run in order to make a profit as opposed to being an instrument of government policy?

For the past decade I have advocated putting state companies into our HSF so they are run for profit and boards are appointed by the HSF as opposed to being political appointees.

Few understood this point yet this is what is done in Norway with the profits of state companies (eg Petrotrin, National Gas Company, National Petroleum, First Citizens etc) contributing to the growth of the HSF for future generations. Such a move will totally change the dynamic between government, management, workers, unions and the public at large. A change I argue that will be for what is better.

A portion of Norway’s SWF is invested in their stock market contributing to its development. It means that the fund can become a “market marker” providing liquidity and depth thus engineering investor confidence and with it investment returns.

Further, the flow of equity capital augers well for entrepreneurship as state support is not at the level of handing out contracts but rather comes as equity to companies with sustainable and transparent business models.

What is the value of government contracts offered in the construction sector?

How many projects are marked as “stimulus projects” to help with economic activity?

How many construction companies in T&T are listed on the stock market?

How many procurement scandals have emanated from the construction industry?

Is this sector about temporary job creation or about creating wealth for the people of T&T?

Are we as a nation interested in the transparency that comes about from a publicly listed construction company?

55 years have gone, how do you feel about a system that truly develops our capital markets for sustainable wealth creation?

Resource utilisation

Switching to Singapore, how did a country a fraction of the size of T&T with geographic location as its only “resource” create a SWF of approximately US$400 billion (almost 100 times that of T&T)?

This should be a question that every local politician should be made to answer in order to enter politics.

There have been many attempts to replicate Singapore’s development road map but the reality is most of what is discussed here in T&T is just a superficial attempt to replicate what is expedient and ignores the basic building blocks needed to give substance.

The competitive advantage of Singapore is in its world-class “logistics management” capabilities. They have the largest and, from all accounts, the most efficient container port in the world and their best-in-class airport is the hub of South East Asia.

We have talked about being like Singapore yet we struggle to manage an inter-island transport service and take decades to build a highway.

In 55 years, one country has moved to the highest level of expertise in logistics management and the other will take a five-year term to build a bridge. Clearly, as a country we have done nothing more than lipservice over the past 55 years.

Singapore is so resource scarce that the Asian staple of rice does not grow on the island and it has insufficient water reserves for its population. T&T has natural resources in abundance and shares similar geographical and time zone advantages as Singapore relative to this part of the world. Yet, we have no immigration policy of any note that proactively seeks to attract any resemblance of a wealthy, upwardly mobile, educated demographic to our shores. Instead, we grapple with a brain drain that sees some of our brightest minds leave for a foreign lands.

Most telling is that we actually amplify the brain drain because those who can afford to migrate do so on account of the crime situation in T&T.

Ours is an experiment that is bordering on failure. We have had too much going for us to be where we are now. It’s time to wake up; 55 years have gone, how do you feel?

Ian Narine is an investment adviser registered with the SEC and can be contacted at [email protected]