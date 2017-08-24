Private sector Public contribution

The decision by Prime Minister Keith Rowley to appoint businessman Christian Mouttet as the sole investigator into the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower 2 fiasco last week came with the typical noise and bacchanalia that is quintessentially T&T.

In the midst of the debates surrounding Mouttet’s competence to successfully accomplish his assigned task lies an interesting web of subplots that deserve some exploring.

Mouttet noted that his reason for accepting the role was based on his desire to offer himself for “public service.”

Why does Mouttet’s statement matter?

Well firstly—and perhaps most importantly—it underlies a reality that may be less evident than what is seen: Christian Mouttet is quite likely one among many businesspersons in T&T who may desire to offer themselves for public service, but choose not to for fear of the backlash, criticisms and unending suspicion that Mouttet himself is currently experiencing.

In essence, premature societal judgments can restrict those willing and able to serve.

Certainly there is nothing wrong with the public ventilating views on his appointment.

That said, any criticisms of Mouttet—or any private sector individual committing to some form of public service in general—should come at the end, not the beginning.

Mouttet should be given the benefit of the doubt to prove that he can “deliver the goods” before being hauled over the coals and not the other way around.

This further begs the question, after 55 years of independence: is T&T benefiting from the best and brightest that the private sector has to offer?

Or, put differently, is the public sector itself profiting from the full talent pool that it can tap into; talent that resides in the private sector?

The answers to both questions should be fairly obvious.

There is no questioning Mouttet’s success and business acumen. In fact, one can argue that ensuring T&T does well as a country is directly in line with his interests since he has significant investments in assets locally.

Additionally, this would also not be the first time that Mouttet has given of himself in a public capacity as he once served in the role of chairman at majority state-owned TSTT.

The issue, therefore, should move from vilifying those who come forward to serve from the private sector, to incentivising more to make such a move.

Truthfully, the prevailing climate in T&T does very little to motivate such actions.

The Prime Minister, himself, is acutely aware of the challenges to progress such vilification can bring.

“To demonise Mr Mouttet, all that will accomplish is that anytime in the future a member of the public is asked to serve this country, whether on a board or any investigation, they will think twice and that is what some people want to achieve,” Rowley is on record as saying.

Such a statement should not be taken lightly because, in a very practical sense, many of the skills that these captains of industry would have honed in the private sector are very much applicable to the public sector.

Fundamentally, despite all the sidetracking issues, there are really two main distinctions that separate the private sector from the public sector: leadership and culture.

In fact, these two issues are joined at the hip as weak leadership in the public sector for many years has influenced the current culture that continues to exist.

Recognising the culture of the public sector should be foremost on the minds of those in private life who offer themselves for service. They must recognise that whether they like it or not, the public sector marches to the beat of a different drum and should adapt their approaches to suit.

Those who attempt to manage it like their private enterprises often find themselves on the receiving end of sheer contempt and a lack of co-operation by those through whom they must work to foster any progress.

The alchemy really lies in forming the right blend of private sector know-how with public sector understanding.

Tilted too much in either direction almost guarantees no progress.

The responsibility to get this blend right resides with both parties. A good example of private-sector involvement in public service that bore much fruit was the transformation of state-run BWIA to Caribbean Airlines.

Chaired by businessman Arthur Lok Jack, a board comprising Massy CEO Gervase Warner, bpTT CEO at the time Robert Riley, and then senior partner at accounting firm PwC William Lucie-Smith, turned the airline around to the point where it was profitable when their term ended.

Was the process to accomplish this easy?

Certainly not.

But making tough decisions is something that the private sector is especially adept at doing and, in matters such as these, is necessary to move tax-payers’ interest forward.

Looked at from another angle, Mouttet’s 30-day engagement might perhaps be the best use of private sector resources.

Where schedules and other commitments conflict, introducing private sector know-how for time- or event-specific activities, rather than protracted board terms, could prove just as beneficial for all involved.

While the country waits to see the outcome of Mouttet’s investigation, it is clear that whatever the results, T&T’s success hinges on, among other things, the collaborative efforts of private and public interests working in alignment.

Andre Worrell