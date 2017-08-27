Fishing for opportunities

A Tilapia fillet at market price sells for around $18 per pound.

The waste from the Tilapia, it’s head, internals which are usually tossed by the wayside, can be turned into fish-meal and sold for about $12.

In an effort to maximise profits, Kent Vieira is doing this and more.

Vieira, who operates Kent Farms at Freeport, also uses the skin of the Tilapia, which he tans, and makes watch bands.

Vieira is a small holdings farmer, and according to him, having diverse products and multiple revenue streams is one of the only ways small-holdings farms can be successful in T&T.

Vieira doesn’t just grow crops, poultry and Tilapia.

At his near nine-acre farm off of Rodney Road, Vieira also processes his crops and fish and is involved in every part of the agriculture process.

For Vieira, there is no middle man. When Vieira was a teenager, having just finished A levels and waiting for the new school year to start university, his girl-friend’s mother, now his motherin- law, suggested that he try farming.

At the time, his father had retired and purchased 10 acres of land in Freeport, land that wasn’t being used by family.

“There was a guy who would come on the land and plant, but when I decided that I wanted to go start planting crops, we gave him the option of renting the land or leaving. He chose to leave,” Vieira remembers.

When the man left the land, he also left behind a crop of hot peppers.

Vieira decided to harvest the peppers to sell at market.

“I remember I would go to the Chaguanas market and you would take it to the women and they would dip their hand in the bag, touching all the peppers and if one was too ripe, they would take none,

even after feeling up all the others.”

When school started, Vieira, who was studying Agriculture at the University of the West Indies, decided not to plant more crops, but instead to raise and sell poultry.

After UWI, Vieira moved away from farming. He stopped going to the land and got a job offshore to help him “settle.”

“I had to pay student loans and I just needed to settle myself so I took the offshore job. After a while I started working for an environmental company. I realised within 18 months that I was not very good at working for other people.”

Vieira left the job and found himself back at the farm, surrounded by land, space and possibility.

He started planting paw paws and found a buyer whose main focus was export.

For several years he planted and harvested paw paw and sold poultry, maintaining a good relationship with his export client.

Then came September 11, 2001.

With tighter security measures for exports, Vieira’s client disappeared, leaving him with a crop on his hand that he had to try to quickly sell.

It was Vieira’s first lesson in the need for diversification.

Today, he considers himself an integrated farmer and says multi-crop farming is the only way a small-holdings farmer can be successful in T&T.

In addition to paw-paws, he started planting peppers and citrus. Then he expanded his poultry operation.

A few years ago, Vieira decided to begin aquaculture.

“I had been passionate about fish since I was younger and read about the dwindling wild-catch in my agriculture class in secondary school.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do, but before, I had been discouraged by people around me.

Today Vieira is diversifying further, finding creative ways to establish his own downstream industries for fish but also looking at different species which could be bred in T&T, like Pacu, a river fish from South America or a shark-like fish called Pangasius, which he is breeding at his farm.

“It’s important to produce food and I think it is really unfortunate that the ministry is no longer supporting Tilapia farmers.

“We have no increased wild catch.

Fishermen still going out there and catching their tail to catch fish, but we who work in aquaculture get no support.”

Despite the lack of support, Vieira says farmers must find ways to succeed without government’s help.

He makes use of every resource and constantly looks for ways to improve his output.