No one country produces every commodity that is necessary to sustain itself and the welfare of its citizens. Because of this fact, countries engage in trade with one another to benefit collectively from the particular advantages that they all possess.

The idea of trade itself, is as old as human civilisation. Not all trade however, is “free” in a real sense. Essentially, free trade involves the movement of goods and services between countries that is unimpeded by any barriers to entry. Such barriers include tariffs (a tax on a particular class of imports or exports), quotas ( a limited quantity of a particular product which under official controls can be produced, exported, or imported), subsidies (money granted by the state or a public body to help an industry or business keep the price of a commodity or service low) and other forms of regulatory legislation.

In a political sense, a free trade policy may just be the absence of any other trade policies; the government need not positively do anything to promote free trade.

Free trade is often governed by various Free Trade Agreements (FTA’s) that effectively organise the terms and conditions under which trade takes place.

That said, governments with free trade agreements (FTAs) do not necessarily abandon all control of taxation of imports and exports.

Truthfully, free trade in its purest sense does not exist.

In fact, in modern international trade, very few so-called FTAs actually fit the textbook definition of free trade.

In an economic sense, promotion of free trade typically leads to the more efficient allocation and movement of resources.

Countries that engage in free trade tend to experience faster rates of growth because each can dedicate its resources to specialise in those areas for which it has a comparative advantage.

By expanding the economy’s diversity of products, knowledge and skills, free trade also encourages specialisation and the division of labour.

Globally, countries cluster together to form “trading blocs” to share the benefits of trade among themselves. For example, the North American Free Trade Area (NAFTA) is an example of a trading bloc that exists between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trinidad and Tobago is part of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) trade bloc.

T&T is also party to a number of trade agreements such as the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) and the Caricom and Republic of Venezuela Agreement.