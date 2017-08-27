Redefining the driving experience

The team gathers in an underground garage for the mission we’re about to go on. The vision before us is a thing of beauty. All white and built with a sleek, sporty look, the Tesla Model S is about to be put to the test.

Few cars have gotten as much hype and interest as this electric contraption straight from the mind of Silicon Valley wunderkind Elon Musk. The fun begins from the moment you’re about to enter the car. The door handles, as if by some phantom intuition pop out from their recessed location to allow you to open the door. It’s the proverbial “hello” from the tech-driven world that Tesla motors is all about.

The interior of the car is plush. The leather seats are firm, but comfortable. There’s a suede liner that spreads over the dashboard. The first few moments on the inside of the car need to be digested—slowly. It’s a real shot to your senses. The noise of the outside world is non-existent in the cabin.

Then there’s the massive centre console. A 17-inch touchscreen panel that’s angled towards the driver is essentially the brains of the vehicle. After about 5 minutes of soaking up everything in the car’s interior, we exit the garage and quite literally, get the show on the road.

When you sit in any luxury car, you know you’ll be starred at. That’s a given. But sitting in a Tesla the stares are very different. It’s not the typical “oh that’s a nice car” stare. It’s more a peering, penetrating gaze that you can almost feel. The intensity is different.

Today we’re taking our usual route, but with a slight twist. Instead of sticking to the city centre and up Chancellor Hill as we’re used to, we’re going to hit the highway today—Audrey Jeffers to be specific. We have our reasons for this new route. Moving through Port-of-Spain is typical.

The thick traffic causes lots of stops and starts but because we’re in a fully electric vehicle there’s no fuel wastage. In fact, it takes a bit of getting used to the notion that there’s literally no engine in the car—just a huge battery pack underneath that powers the front and rear motors that crank the wheels. Where the engine resides in most cars, is actually a “trunk” in the Model S. (In Tesla parlance it’s called a “Frunk”).

We leave the city and head to the Audrey Jeffers highway. The car is fast—really fast. Depressing the pedal whips the car forward and the driver back into the seat. Merging on to the highway, we’re about to get a taste of the most technologically mind-boggling part of this experience— it’s called Autopilot.

Essentially, you flick a button, adjust some settings, and the car quite literally, drives itself. You just take your foot off the pedal, release your hands from the steering wheel and allow this four wheel computer masquerading as a vehicle to do its thing.

The car accelerates, slows down, navigates the space between the corners and lanes all on its own. It’s a truly strange feeling to sit in a car that you’re not actively controlling.

We make quick work of the highway and head back into the city. Again, up Chancellor Hill—our favorite testing spot. The car negotiates the hilly terrain with ease. There are no “gears” being engaged, just software that controls the directional flow of electricity to the motors: essentially forward and backward.

What stands out about this Model S is how it’s able to combine a sleek aesthetic with power and effectively no environmental footprint. In other words, you don’t feel like your in something that’s particularly “energy efficient,” but you are. The sports car touch and feel distorts your reality in that way.

All told, the technology behind the Model S is what makes the car really special. Linked to a global network, the car can receive software updates just like a traditional smartphone. In effect it is that —always on once charged and ready to go.

With this much technology on four wheels, the future of the automotive industry looks like it’s about to change—if it hasn’t already.

TESLA MODEL S SPECS

Type of Vehicle: Hatch-back Sedan

Doors: 5

Seats: 5

Engine: None

Transmission: None

0-60mph: 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 250 kmph

Brakes: Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with electronic parking brake

Price: Landed in T&T at roughly $800,000

Maintenance: $400 per 10,000 kilometres (tyre rotation and windshield wiper fluid top-up)

Power: Electric charge—(Mobile connector with 110 volt, 240 volt, and J1772 adapters)

Charge range: approx. 350 kilometres per full charge

Charge time: approx. 8 hours per 350 kilometres driven

Drive type: 4-wheel drive

Battery: 100 kWh battery pack

Warranty: 8-year unlimited kilometre warranty

Electricity Cost: $22.20 for 405km of range

Car Concierge Service: Smart Energy Ltd

