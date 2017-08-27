Understanding risk

Life is full of risks. There are risks involved in action and in inaction. In the world of finance, the risks associated with both can be quite considerable if not properly understood and prudently managed. Risk, at its core, involves the chance that an investment’s expected return will vary from its actual return.

Essentially, risk includes the potential for losing a portion, or all of an original investment. In investing, risk and reward are joined at the hip. Often times, to achieve a greater “reward” (return on an investment) involves taking on more risk.

The idea is actually quite intuitive. Investors need to be compensated for taking on additional risks. As such, the reward must be greater than the risks involved otherwise no sensible investor would engage in “risk-taking” behaviour. Behavioural finance experts have actually found that the aversion to loss by investors is much greater than the rewards received from risk taking.

Therefore an investment has to make the reward much more appealing than the possibility of loss to motivate investor action. It should also be understood that while earning above-market reward usually involves taking greater risks, taking greater risks does not guarantee such returns. An investor can take a big risk and win, or he can take a big risk and lose.

In essence, if high risk guaranteed high returns, an investment wouldn’t actually be risky in the first place. The notion that you can win or lose is what cements the risk element of investing in the first place. Many potential investors also often confuse risk and volatility. While risk can be understood to mean the permanent impairment of an investment, volatility involves how an investment’s returns are spread out and fluctuate over time.

While time can smooth out volatility, risks can potentially remain the same even with the passage of time. It is however, theoretically possible to make investments that can almost guarantee an investor will not lose money.

Government bonds, and Treasury bills are among some of the safest investments that one can make to almost completely eliminate any losses. In the US for example, the interest rate on a 3-month US Treasury Bill is often considered to be the “risk-free” rate for investors. In practice however, some trace amount of risk will always remain. That said, such “safe” investments also generate very little returns (sometimes falling below inflation) so in effect, the investor will have to choose between safety of principal, or the potential for outsized gains.

Ultimately, many factors will affect how inclined an individual is to risk and what their level of risk-tolerance is. Age, stage of life, family, and career goals can all play a role in affecting how much risk an individual feels comfortable bearing.

Truly skilled investors are the ones who are able to generate the highest possible returns while taking the smallest possible risks. In investing however, there’s really no such thing as a “free lunch.”

Andre Worrell

